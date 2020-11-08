Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District finals

The Detroit News

Here are matchups for the district finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Teams are listed with their playoff points. Dates and times will be added as they become available.

Division 1

Region 1

Grandville (7-1) 62.067 at Rockford (6-0) 69.500

Holt (4-3) 38.167 at Saline (7-1) 66.533

Region 2

Detroit Catholic Central (8-0) 61.917 at White Lake Lakeland (7-0) 64.167

Grand Blanc (7-1) 60.667 at Davison (8-0) 64.667

Region 3

Belleville (8-0) 74.333 at Canton (8-0) 75.000

Brownstown Woodhaven (7-1) 59.267 at Detroit Cass Tech (8-0) 62.167

Region 4

West Bloomfield (7-1) 64.167 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-1) 64.367

Romeo (4-4) 36.200 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (7-0) 71.900

Division 2

Region 1

Caledonia (4-4) 37.167 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-0) 62.667

Portage Northern (7-1) 54.733 at East Lansing (7-0) 69.900

Region 2

Traverse City Central (7-1) 58.167 at Midland (8-0) 62.500

North Farmington (5-3) 44.000 at South Lyon (6-2) 49.200

Region 3

Livonia Franklin (5-3) 48.000 at Livonia Churchill (5-2) 55.167 map

Oak Park (2-6) 15.600 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (6-1) 56.167

Region 4

Birmingham Groves (5-3) 40.333 at Warren Mott (7-1) 56.000

Warren De La Salle Collegiate (4-4) 37.083 at Port Huron (8-0) 70.400

Division 3

Region 1

Marquette (7-1) 45.167 at Muskegon (7-1) 58.333

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (5-3) 35.833 at East Grand Rapids (5-3) 39.333

Region 2

Stevensville Lakeshore (6-2) 56.200 at St. Joseph (7-1) 56.333

Mason (8-0) 60.167 at DeWitt (8-0) 66.833

Region 3

Flint Kearsley (5-3) 44.333 at Linden (5-2) 47.833

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-1) 62.250 at Chelsea (8-0) 67.000

Region 4

River Rouge (6-1) 48.667 at New Boston Huron (7-1) 49.833

Detroit King (5-3) 48.667 at Eastpointe (8-0) 63.000

Division 4

Region 1

Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) 37.467 at Cadillac (5-2) 45.500

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (5-3) 35.000 at Whitehall (7-1) 38.667

Region 2

Hamilton (4-4) 26.000 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-1) 54.167

Paw Paw (6-2) 45.667 at Edwardsburg (7-0) 59.667

Region 3

Battle Creek Pennfield (5-3) 34.500 at Williamston (7-1) 54.167

Milan (7-1) 49.167 at Redford Union (7-1) 49.667

Region 4

Detroit Country Day (5-2) 43.500 at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-0) 48.500

Ortonville Brandon (7-1) 51.167 at North Branch (8-0) 56.667

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsley (8-0) 48.167 at Reed City (8-0) 51.433

Essexville Garber (7-1) 43.000 at Freeland (7-1) 44.167

Region 2

Howard City Tri County (4-4) 21.967 at Muskegon Oakridge (6-2) 33.333

Portland (7-1) 50.167 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 62.500

Region 3

Olivet (7-1) 39.333 at Lansing Catholic (6-2) 41.000

Grosse Ile (5-3) 29.000 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-1) 38.833

Region 4

Corunna (5-3) 35.000 at Frankenmuth (8-0) 52.500

Detroit Denby (5-3) 39.500 at Marine City (7-1) 46.833

Division 6

Region 1

Negaunee (5-3) 22.000 at Calumet (4-3) 23.033

Grayling (5-3) 26.667 at Boyne City (6-2) 29.333

Region 2

Montague (8-0) 46.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-0) 51.333

Millington (7-1) 39.500 at Montrose (7-1) 40.500

Region 3

Constantine (7-1) 40.667 at Buchanan (8-0) 52.833

Michigan Center (5-1) 28.917 at Jonesville (7-1) 38.967

Region 4

Clinton (7-1) 40.833 at Blissfield (8-0) 45.167 - map

Detroit Edison (6-2) 34.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-0) 46.833

Division 7

Region 1

Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) 35.000 at Charlevoix (8-0) 41.000

Evart (6-2) 28.600 at Oscoda (8-0) 31.100

Region 2

Pewamo-Westphalia (7-1) 31.167 at Ithaca (8-0) 41.667

Cass City (8-0) 36.333 at Hemlock (8-0) 45.667

Region 3

Bath (5-3) 18.833 at New Lothrop (7-0) 46.167

Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-1) 36.167 at Detroit Loyola (7-1) 53.333

Region 4

Lawton (7-1) 32.833 at Schoolcraft (7-1) 39.667, at Schoolcraft Middle School

Jackson Lumen Christi (4-4) 29.833 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-2) 36.833

Division 8

Region 1

Bark River-Harris (5-2) 22.300 at Iron Mountain (7-1) 36.933

Beal City (7-1) 32.267 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0) 34.333

Region 2

Carson City-Crystal (5-1) 25.500 at Fowler (6-2) 26.500

Ubly (6-2) 28.500 at Flint Beecher (7-1) 37.533

Region 3

Reading (7-1) 32.250 at Centreville (7-0) 34.733

Sand Creek (7-1) 28.167 at Addison (7-0) 36.500

Region 4

Petersburg Summerfield (3-5) 14.167 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-2) 23.333

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (6-2) 24.533 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-0) 38.833