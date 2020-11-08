SUBSCRIBE NOW
HIGH SCHOOLS

Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District finals

The Detroit News
Here are matchups for the district finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Teams are listed with their playoff points. Dates and times will be added as they become available.

Division 1

Region 1

Grandville (7-1) 62.067 at Rockford (6-0) 69.500 

Holt (4-3) 38.167 at Saline (7-1) 66.533 

Region 2

Detroit Catholic Central (8-0) 61.917 at White Lake Lakeland (7-0) 64.167 

Grand Blanc (7-1) 60.667 at Davison (8-0) 64.667

Region 3

Belleville (8-0) 74.333 at Canton (8-0) 75.000 

Brownstown Woodhaven (7-1) 59.267 at Detroit Cass Tech (8-0) 62.167 

Region 4

West Bloomfield (7-1) 64.167 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-1) 64.367 

Romeo (4-4) 36.200 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (7-0) 71.900 

Division 2

Region 1

Caledonia (4-4) 37.167 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-0) 62.667 

Portage Northern (7-1) 54.733 at East Lansing (7-0) 69.900 

Region 2

Traverse City Central (7-1) 58.167 at Midland (8-0) 62.500 

North Farmington (5-3) 44.000 at South Lyon (6-2) 49.200

Region 3

Livonia Franklin (5-3) 48.000 at Livonia Churchill (5-2) 55.167 map

Oak Park (2-6) 15.600 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (6-1) 56.167 

Region 4

Birmingham Groves (5-3) 40.333 at Warren Mott (7-1) 56.000 

Warren De La Salle Collegiate (4-4) 37.083 at Port Huron (8-0) 70.400 

Division 3

Region 1

Marquette (7-1) 45.167 at Muskegon (7-1) 58.333 

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (5-3) 35.833 at East Grand Rapids (5-3) 39.333 

Region 2

Stevensville Lakeshore (6-2) 56.200 at St. Joseph (7-1) 56.333 

Mason (8-0) 60.167 at DeWitt (8-0) 66.833 

Region 3

Flint Kearsley (5-3) 44.333 at Linden (5-2) 47.833 

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-1) 62.250 at Chelsea (8-0) 67.000 

Region 4

River Rouge (6-1) 48.667 at New Boston Huron (7-1) 49.833 

Detroit King (5-3) 48.667 at Eastpointe (8-0) 63.000 

Division 4

Region 1

Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) 37.467 at Cadillac (5-2) 45.500 

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (5-3) 35.000 at Whitehall (7-1) 38.667 

Region 2

Hamilton (4-4) 26.000 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-1) 54.167 

Paw Paw (6-2) 45.667 at Edwardsburg (7-0) 59.667 

Region 3

Battle Creek Pennfield (5-3) 34.500 at Williamston (7-1) 54.167 

Milan (7-1) 49.167 at Redford Union (7-1) 49.667 

Region 4

Detroit Country Day (5-2) 43.500 at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-0) 48.500 

Ortonville Brandon (7-1) 51.167 at North Branch (8-0) 56.667 

Division 5

Region 1

Kingsley (8-0) 48.167 at Reed City (8-0) 51.433 

Essexville Garber (7-1) 43.000 at Freeland (7-1) 44.167 

Region 2

Howard City Tri County (4-4) 21.967 at Muskegon Oakridge (6-2) 33.333 

Portland (7-1) 50.167 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 62.500 

Region 3

Olivet (7-1) 39.333 at Lansing Catholic (6-2) 41.000 

Grosse Ile (5-3) 29.000 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-1) 38.833 

Region 4

Corunna (5-3) 35.000 at Frankenmuth (8-0) 52.500 

Detroit Denby (5-3) 39.500 at Marine City (7-1) 46.833 

Division 6

Region 1

Negaunee (5-3) 22.000 at Calumet (4-3) 23.033 

Grayling (5-3) 26.667 at Boyne City (6-2) 29.333 

Region 2

Montague (8-0) 46.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-0) 51.333 

Millington (7-1) 39.500 at Montrose (7-1) 40.500 

Region 3

Constantine (7-1) 40.667 at Buchanan (8-0) 52.833 

Michigan Center (5-1) 28.917 at Jonesville (7-1) 38.967 

Region 4

Clinton (7-1) 40.833 at Blissfield (8-0) 45.167 - map

Detroit Edison (6-2) 34.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-0) 46.833 

Division 7

Region 1

Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) 35.000 at Charlevoix (8-0) 41.000 

Evart (6-2) 28.600 at Oscoda (8-0) 31.100 

Region 2

Pewamo-Westphalia (7-1) 31.167 at Ithaca (8-0) 41.667 

Cass City (8-0) 36.333 at Hemlock (8-0) 45.667 

Region 3

Bath (5-3) 18.833 at New Lothrop (7-0) 46.167 

Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-1) 36.167 at Detroit Loyola (7-1) 53.333 

Region 4

Lawton (7-1) 32.833 at Schoolcraft (7-1) 39.667, at Schoolcraft Middle School 

Jackson Lumen Christi (4-4) 29.833 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-2) 36.833 

Division 8

Region 1

Bark River-Harris (5-2) 22.300 at Iron Mountain (7-1) 36.933 

Beal City (7-1) 32.267 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0) 34.333 

Region 2

Carson City-Crystal (5-1) 25.500 at Fowler (6-2) 26.500 

Ubly (6-2) 28.500 at Flint Beecher (7-1) 37.533 

Region 3

Reading (7-1) 32.250 at Centreville (7-0) 34.733 

Sand Creek (7-1) 28.167 at Addison (7-0) 36.500 

Region 4

Petersburg Summerfield (3-5) 14.167 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-2) 23.333 

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (6-2) 24.533 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-0) 38.833 

