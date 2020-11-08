Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District finals
Here are matchups for the district finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Teams are listed with their playoff points. Dates and times will be added as they become available.
Division 1
Region 1
Grandville (7-1) 62.067 at Rockford (6-0) 69.500
Holt (4-3) 38.167 at Saline (7-1) 66.533
Region 2
Detroit Catholic Central (8-0) 61.917 at White Lake Lakeland (7-0) 64.167
Grand Blanc (7-1) 60.667 at Davison (8-0) 64.667
Region 3
Belleville (8-0) 74.333 at Canton (8-0) 75.000
Brownstown Woodhaven (7-1) 59.267 at Detroit Cass Tech (8-0) 62.167
Region 4
West Bloomfield (7-1) 64.167 at Sterling Heights Stevenson (7-1) 64.367
Romeo (4-4) 36.200 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (7-0) 71.900
Division 2
Region 1
Caledonia (4-4) 37.167 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-0) 62.667
Portage Northern (7-1) 54.733 at East Lansing (7-0) 69.900
Region 2
Traverse City Central (7-1) 58.167 at Midland (8-0) 62.500
North Farmington (5-3) 44.000 at South Lyon (6-2) 49.200
Region 3
Livonia Franklin (5-3) 48.000 at Livonia Churchill (5-2) 55.167 map
Oak Park (2-6) 15.600 at Wyandotte Roosevelt (6-1) 56.167
Region 4
Birmingham Groves (5-3) 40.333 at Warren Mott (7-1) 56.000
Warren De La Salle Collegiate (4-4) 37.083 at Port Huron (8-0) 70.400
Division 3
Region 1
Marquette (7-1) 45.167 at Muskegon (7-1) 58.333
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (5-3) 35.833 at East Grand Rapids (5-3) 39.333
Region 2
Stevensville Lakeshore (6-2) 56.200 at St. Joseph (7-1) 56.333
Mason (8-0) 60.167 at DeWitt (8-0) 66.833
Region 3
Flint Kearsley (5-3) 44.333 at Linden (5-2) 47.833
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-1) 62.250 at Chelsea (8-0) 67.000
Region 4
River Rouge (6-1) 48.667 at New Boston Huron (7-1) 49.833
Detroit King (5-3) 48.667 at Eastpointe (8-0) 63.000
Division 4
Region 1
Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) 37.467 at Cadillac (5-2) 45.500
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (5-3) 35.000 at Whitehall (7-1) 38.667
Region 2
Hamilton (4-4) 26.000 at Grand Rapids South Christian (7-1) 54.167
Paw Paw (6-2) 45.667 at Edwardsburg (7-0) 59.667
Region 3
Battle Creek Pennfield (5-3) 34.500 at Williamston (7-1) 54.167
Milan (7-1) 49.167 at Redford Union (7-1) 49.667
Region 4
Detroit Country Day (5-2) 43.500 at Madison Heights Lamphere (8-0) 48.500
Ortonville Brandon (7-1) 51.167 at North Branch (8-0) 56.667
Division 5
Region 1
Kingsley (8-0) 48.167 at Reed City (8-0) 51.433
Essexville Garber (7-1) 43.000 at Freeland (7-1) 44.167
Region 2
Howard City Tri County (4-4) 21.967 at Muskegon Oakridge (6-2) 33.333
Portland (7-1) 50.167 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 62.500
Region 3
Olivet (7-1) 39.333 at Lansing Catholic (6-2) 41.000
Grosse Ile (5-3) 29.000 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-1) 38.833
Region 4
Corunna (5-3) 35.000 at Frankenmuth (8-0) 52.500
Detroit Denby (5-3) 39.500 at Marine City (7-1) 46.833
Division 6
Region 1
Negaunee (5-3) 22.000 at Calumet (4-3) 23.033
Grayling (5-3) 26.667 at Boyne City (6-2) 29.333
Region 2
Montague (8-0) 46.333 at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-0) 51.333
Millington (7-1) 39.500 at Montrose (7-1) 40.500
Region 3
Constantine (7-1) 40.667 at Buchanan (8-0) 52.833
Michigan Center (5-1) 28.917 at Jonesville (7-1) 38.967
Region 4
Clinton (7-1) 40.833 at Blissfield (8-0) 45.167 - map
Detroit Edison (6-2) 34.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-0) 46.833
Division 7
Region 1
Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) 35.000 at Charlevoix (8-0) 41.000
Evart (6-2) 28.600 at Oscoda (8-0) 31.100
Region 2
Pewamo-Westphalia (7-1) 31.167 at Ithaca (8-0) 41.667
Cass City (8-0) 36.333 at Hemlock (8-0) 45.667
Region 3
Bath (5-3) 18.833 at New Lothrop (7-0) 46.167
Madison Heights Bishop Foley (7-1) 36.167 at Detroit Loyola (7-1) 53.333
Region 4
Lawton (7-1) 32.833 at Schoolcraft (7-1) 39.667, at Schoolcraft Middle School
Jackson Lumen Christi (4-4) 29.833 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-2) 36.833
Division 8
Region 1
Bark River-Harris (5-2) 22.300 at Iron Mountain (7-1) 36.933
Beal City (7-1) 32.267 at Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0) 34.333
Region 2
Carson City-Crystal (5-1) 25.500 at Fowler (6-2) 26.500
Ubly (6-2) 28.500 at Flint Beecher (7-1) 37.533
Region 3
Reading (7-1) 32.250 at Centreville (7-0) 34.733
Sand Creek (7-1) 28.167 at Addison (7-0) 36.500
Region 4
Petersburg Summerfield (3-5) 14.167 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-2) 23.333
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (6-2) 24.533 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-0) 38.833