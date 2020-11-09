Four-star Oak Park lineman Rayshaun Benny commits to Michigan State

The Detroit News

Rayshaun Benny, a two-way lineman from Oak Park, verbally committed to Michigan State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny chose the Spartans among a final four that included Michigan, Penn State and Kentucky.

Benny was the top uncommitted football player in the state's 2021 class, checking in at No. 6 in Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite, No. 15 nationally at defensive tackle, and No. 188 regardless of position.

He is No. 5 in The Detroit News' top 20 players for the 2020 high school season.

Benny becomes the highest-ranked player so far in Michigan State's 17-member 2021 class, which lost a commitment from three-star safety Jah'Von Grigsby over the weekend, and its second four-star recruit, joining New Jersey guard Geno VanDeMark.

He is the second player in as many days to commit to Michigan State, following three-star Conyers (Georgia) Salem offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, the first verbal commit for the Spartans' 2022 class.

Benny is the fifth member of the class from the state of Michigan, joining Oak Park teammate and running back Davion Primm, East Lansing offensive tackle Ethan Boyd, Warren Mott defensive end Tyson Watson, and Detroit Loyola defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

This is a developing story. Check back to detroitnews.com for more updates.