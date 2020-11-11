Birmingham Groves' football playoff run ends due to 'eligibility issue'

Birmingham Groves had a forfeit win in last year’s districts due to the hazing incident at Warren De La Salle.

This year it’s Groves’ season that comes to an unexpected early conclusion due to an eligibility issue. Groves will forfeit its Division 2 district championship game this week against Warren Mott.

“I can tell you they (Groves) forfeited, I can tell you it was an eligibility issue,” MHSAA spokesman Geoff Kimmerly told The Detroit News on Wednesday.

Groves coach Brendan Flaherty and athletic director Tom Flynn did not immediately return calls from The News.

With Illinois not having high school football this fall due to COVID-19, multiple players from Chicago transferred to Groves and some of them played key roles in a 30-21 district semifinal win over rival Birmingham Seaholm, including quarterback Kaleb Garner and Myles Mooyoung, who had a 40-yard interception return in the final minute.

The forfeit gave Mott its first district championship in program history. It will face the winner of the Warren De La Salle vs. Port Huron game in next weekend’s regional final.

Three other teams forfeited their district final games due to COVID issues, including South Lyon (Division 2 against North Farmington), Portland (Division 5 against Grand Rapids Catholic Central) and defending Division 7 state champion Pewamo-Westphalia (against Ithaca).