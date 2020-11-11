Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, district finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the district finals of the high school football playoffs.
Detroit Catholic Central
at White Lake Lakeland
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Belleville at Canton
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Belleville
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
More: 'Why not us?': Canton hopes to repeat history against No. 1 Belleville
Woodhaven at Detroit Cass Tech
Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech (best bet)
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech (best bet)
West Bloomfield
at Sterling Heights Stevenson
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson
More: Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District finals
Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Livonia Churchill
Coughlin: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
Oak Park at Wyandotte
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Wyandotte
Coughlin: Oak Park
Yuhas: Wyandotte
Warren De La Salle at Port Huron
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Coughlin: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Port Huron
More: Friday's prep football: Stanley, Warren De La Salle power past Lakeview
Birmingham Brother Rice at Chelsea
Goricki: Chelsea
Beard: Chelsea
Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice
Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice
River Rouge at New Boston Huron
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: River Rouge
Yuhas: River Rouge
Detroit King at Eastpointe
Goricki: Detroit King
Beard: Detroit King (best bet)
Coughlin: Detroit King
Yuhas: Detroit King
Grosse Ile at
Romulus Summit Academy North
Goricki: Grosse Ile
Beard: Romulus Summit Academy North
Coughlin: Romulus Summit Academy North
Yuhas: Grosse Ile
Detroit Loyola at
Madison Heights Bishop Foley
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: Detroit Loyola
Coughlin: Detroit Loyola
Yuhas: Detroit Loyola
Royal Oak Shrine at
Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Goricki: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Beard: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Coughlin: Clarkston Everest Collegiate (best bet)
Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Records
Goricki: 10-5 last week, 85-33 overall, 8-0 best bets
Beard: 12-3 last week, 81-37 overall, 7-1 best bets
Coughlin: 11-4 last week, 86-32 overall, 7-1 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 80-38 overall, 8-0 best bets