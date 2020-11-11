Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, district finals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the district finals of the high school football playoffs.

Detroit Catholic Central

at White Lake Lakeland

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Coughlin: Detroit Catholic Central

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Belleville at Canton

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Belleville

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

More: 'Why not us?': Canton hopes to repeat history against No. 1 Belleville

Woodhaven at Detroit Cass Tech

Goricki: Detroit Cass Tech (best bet)

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Detroit Cass Tech

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech (best bet)

West Bloomfield

at Sterling Heights Stevenson

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Sterling Heights Stevenson

More: Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: District finals

Livonia Franklin at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Livonia Churchill

Coughlin: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

Oak Park at Wyandotte

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Wyandotte

Coughlin: Oak Park

Yuhas: Wyandotte

Warren De La Salle at Port Huron

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Coughlin: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Port Huron

More: Friday's prep football: Stanley, Warren De La Salle power past Lakeview

Birmingham Brother Rice at Chelsea

Goricki: Chelsea

Beard: Chelsea

Coughlin: Birmingham Brother Rice

Yuhas: Birmingham Brother Rice

River Rouge at New Boston Huron

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: River Rouge

Yuhas: River Rouge

Detroit King at Eastpointe

Goricki: Detroit King

Beard: Detroit King (best bet)

Coughlin: Detroit King

Yuhas: Detroit King

Grosse Ile at

Romulus Summit Academy North

Goricki: Grosse Ile

Beard: Romulus Summit Academy North

Coughlin: Romulus Summit Academy North

Yuhas: Grosse Ile

Detroit Loyola at

Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: Detroit Loyola

Coughlin: Detroit Loyola

Yuhas: Detroit Loyola

Royal Oak Shrine at

Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Goricki: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Beard: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Coughlin: Clarkston Everest Collegiate (best bet)

Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Records

Goricki: 10-5 last week, 85-33 overall, 8-0 best bets

Beard: 12-3 last week, 81-37 overall, 7-1 best bets

Coughlin: 11-4 last week, 86-32 overall, 7-1 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 80-38 overall, 8-0 best bets