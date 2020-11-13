Michigan high school football championship games will return to Ford Field

The Detroit News

The Michigan high school football state championship games will take place at Ford Field on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

The finals' sites were in limbo amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as only limited attendance will be allowed. Returning to Ford Field means the games will air live on Fox Sports Detroit, which doesn't have the personnel to do all eight games if they're not at a single site.

The state finals have been at Detroit's Ford Field since 2005.

The MHSAA is expected to make an announcement Monday regarding division assignments. In past seasons, Divisions 2, 4, 6 and 8 were on Friday and Divisions 1, 3, 5 and 7 were on Saturday.

