Michigan high school football scoreboard: District finals

Here are the district final scores in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Division 1

Region 1

Grandville (7-1) at Rockford (6-0)

Saline 14, Holt 8

Region 2

Detroit CC (8-0) at White Lake Lakeland (7-0), 1 Sat.

Grand Blanc (7-1) at Davison (8-0)

Region 3

Belleville (8-0) at Canton (8-0)

Detroit Cass Tech 42, Woodhaven 8

Region 4

West Bloomfield (7-1) at SH Stevenson (7-1), 1 Sat.

Romeo 45, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 27

Division 2

Region 1

Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Caledonia 35

Portage Northern (7-1) at East Lansing (7-0)

Region 2

Traverse City Central (7-1) at Midland (8-0)

North Farmington 1, South Lyon 0 (forfeit)

Region 3

Livonia Churchill 36, Livonia Franklin 28

Oak Park 27, Wyandotte 14

Region 4

Warren Mott 1, Birmingham Groves 0 (forfeit)

Warren De La Salle 36, Port Huron 0

Division 3

Region 1

Marquette (7-1) at Muskegon (7-1), 1 Sat.

East Grand Rapids 41, Mid. Thornapple Kellogg 17

Region 2

Stevensville Lakeshore (6-2) at St. Joseph (7-1), 7 Sat.

DeWitt 43, Mason 0

Region 3

Flint Kearsley (5-3) at Linden (5-2)

Chelsea 23, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 0

Region 4

River Rouge (6-1) at New Boston Huron (7-1)

Detroit King 50, Eastpointe 6

Division 4

Region 1

Cadillac 34, Sault Ste. Marie 14

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 41, Whitehall 13

Region 2

Grand Rapids South Christian 56, Hamilton 14

Edwardsburg 43, Paw Paw 0

Region 3

Williamston 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 12

Milan (7-1) at Redford Union (7-1), 2 Sat.

Region 4

Detroit Country Day 20, MH Lamphere 10

Ortonville Brandon (7-1) at North Branch (8-0)

Division 5

Region 1

Reed City 1, Kingsley 0 (forfeit)

Freeland 35, Essexville Garber 14

Region 2

Musk. Oakridge 50, Howard City Tri County 12

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1, Portland 0 (forfeit)

Region 3

Olivet (7-1) at Lansing Catholic (6-2)

Grosse Ile 14, Rom. Summit Academy North 10

Region 4

Frankenmuth 56, Corunna 14

Marine City 30, Detroit Denby 0

Division 6

Region 1

Negaunee 20, Calumet 19

Grayling (5-3) at Boyne City (6-2), 1 Sat.

Region 2

Montague 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Millington (7-1) at Montrose (7-1)

Region 3

Constantine 55, Buchanan 28

Michigan Center (5-1) at Jonesville (7-1)

Region 4

Clinton 16, Blissfield 13

Warren Michigan Coll. 52, Detroit Edison 0

Division 7

Region 1

Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) at Charlevoix (8-0)

Evart (6-2) at Oscoda (8-0)

Region 2

Ithaca 1, Pewamo-Westphalia 0 (forfeit)

Cass City 36, Hemlock 22

Region 3

New Lothrop 56, Bath 12

MH Bishop Foley (7-1) at Detroit Loyola (7-1), 1 Sat.

Region 4

Schoolcraft 42, Lawton 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 22, Monroe St. Mary CC 6

Division 8

Region 1

Iron Mountain 36, Bark River-Harris 16

Johannesburg-Lewiston 28, Beal City 21

Region 2

Carson City-Crystal 21, Fowler 2

Ubly 42, Flint Beecher 0

Region 3

Centreville 32, Reading 14

Sand Creek 36, Addison 32

Region 4

Petersburg Summerfield 34, Ott. Lake Whiteford 14

RO Shrine (6-2) at Clarkston Everest Colle. (8-0), 1 Sat.