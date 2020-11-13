Michigan high school football scoreboard: District finals
Here are the district final scores in the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Division 1
Region 1
Grandville (7-1) at Rockford (6-0)
Saline 14, Holt 8
Region 2
Detroit CC (8-0) at White Lake Lakeland (7-0), 1 Sat.
Grand Blanc (7-1) at Davison (8-0)
Region 3
Belleville (8-0) at Canton (8-0)
Detroit Cass Tech 42, Woodhaven 8
Region 4
West Bloomfield (7-1) at SH Stevenson (7-1), 1 Sat.
Romeo 45, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 27
Division 2
Region 1
Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Caledonia 35
Portage Northern (7-1) at East Lansing (7-0)
Region 2
Traverse City Central (7-1) at Midland (8-0)
North Farmington 1, South Lyon 0 (forfeit)
Region 3
Livonia Churchill 36, Livonia Franklin 28
Oak Park 27, Wyandotte 14
Region 4
Warren Mott 1, Birmingham Groves 0 (forfeit)
Warren De La Salle 36, Port Huron 0
Division 3
Region 1
Marquette (7-1) at Muskegon (7-1), 1 Sat.
East Grand Rapids 41, Mid. Thornapple Kellogg 17
Region 2
Stevensville Lakeshore (6-2) at St. Joseph (7-1), 7 Sat.
DeWitt 43, Mason 0
Region 3
Flint Kearsley (5-3) at Linden (5-2)
Chelsea 23, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 0
Region 4
River Rouge (6-1) at New Boston Huron (7-1)
Detroit King 50, Eastpointe 6
Division 4
Region 1
Cadillac 34, Sault Ste. Marie 14
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 41, Whitehall 13
Region 2
Grand Rapids South Christian 56, Hamilton 14
Edwardsburg 43, Paw Paw 0
Region 3
Williamston 28, Battle Creek Pennfield 12
Milan (7-1) at Redford Union (7-1), 2 Sat.
Region 4
Detroit Country Day 20, MH Lamphere 10
Ortonville Brandon (7-1) at North Branch (8-0)
Division 5
Region 1
Reed City 1, Kingsley 0 (forfeit)
Freeland 35, Essexville Garber 14
Region 2
Musk. Oakridge 50, Howard City Tri County 12
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1, Portland 0 (forfeit)
Region 3
Olivet (7-1) at Lansing Catholic (6-2)
Grosse Ile 14, Rom. Summit Academy North 10
Region 4
Frankenmuth 56, Corunna 14
Marine City 30, Detroit Denby 0
Division 6
Region 1
Negaunee 20, Calumet 19
Grayling (5-3) at Boyne City (6-2), 1 Sat.
Region 2
Montague 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7
Millington (7-1) at Montrose (7-1)
Region 3
Constantine 55, Buchanan 28
Michigan Center (5-1) at Jonesville (7-1)
Region 4
Clinton 16, Blissfield 13
Warren Michigan Coll. 52, Detroit Edison 0
Division 7
Region 1
Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) at Charlevoix (8-0)
Evart (6-2) at Oscoda (8-0)
Region 2
Ithaca 1, Pewamo-Westphalia 0 (forfeit)
Cass City 36, Hemlock 22
Region 3
New Lothrop 56, Bath 12
MH Bishop Foley (7-1) at Detroit Loyola (7-1), 1 Sat.
Region 4
Schoolcraft 42, Lawton 7
Jackson Lumen Christi 22, Monroe St. Mary CC 6
Division 8
Region 1
Iron Mountain 36, Bark River-Harris 16
Johannesburg-Lewiston 28, Beal City 21
Region 2
Carson City-Crystal 21, Fowler 2
Ubly 42, Flint Beecher 0
Region 3
Centreville 32, Reading 14
Sand Creek 36, Addison 32
Region 4
Petersburg Summerfield 34, Ott. Lake Whiteford 14
RO Shrine (6-2) at Clarkston Everest Colle. (8-0), 1 Sat.