Mumpfield leads Detroit Cass Tech in dominating win over Woodhaven for district title

Detroit — First-year quarterback Leeshaun Mumpfield continued to impress, throwing for three touchdowns to lead Detroit Cass Tech a lopsided 42-8 win over Woodhaven in a Division 1 district championship game.

Mumpfield, a sophomore left-hander, failed to connect with Nate Briggs on a fourth-down pass on Cass Tech’s opening drive, which stalled at the Woodhaven 26.

But, Mumpfield made sure he got Cass Tech into the end zone on back-to-back drives in the second quarter to open a 14-0 halftime lead.

First, Mumpfield hit on 6 of 7 passes for 69 yards on a 76-yard drive, finding Alvin Hosendove Jr. for a 10-yard TD.

Then, Mumpfield led a 49-yard drive, finishing it off when he rolled left and reversed field and found Jacob Taylor in the right corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score to Cass Tech ahead 14-0 with 3:11 left in the half.

Mumpfield kept the drive alive when he connected with Kobe King in the left flat for 10 yards to the Woodhaven 15 on a third-and-5 play.

“My offensive line did a great job tonight,” said Mumpfield, who finished 14-of-20 for 155 yards and three TDs. “On my first touchdown pass, it was just A.J. (Hosendove), that’s all he does. (On second TD pass), at first I was going to throw it to the left, but it wasn’t there, so I rolled out and it was all about him (Taylor) getting in open space.”

Cass Tech’s defense played well, as did its special teams.

Woodhaven moved 55 yards on 13 plays on its opening drive before a dropped pass near Cass Tech’s 20.

Then, Mumpfield went to work, leading the two scoring drives.

Woodhaven again got into Cass Tech territory before sophomore cornerback Javen Sewell’s interception at the 25 with just under a minute left in the half.

Sewell then set up Cass Tech’s third TD when he returned a punt 40 yards to the Woodhaven 25, leading to Kobe King’s 1-yard TD run for a 21-0 advantage with 2:54 left in the third.

Woodhaven ended Cass Tech’s shutout early in the fourth on Ashton Mohiman’s 20-yard TD pass to Joseph Brothers on a fourth-down toss in the left corner of the end zone. Mohiman found Brothers again on the two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 21-8.

Cass Tech quickly answered. Penn State-bound Kalen King — Kobe’s twin brother — returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to increase Cass Tech's lead to 28-8.

Mumpfield threw his third TD pass, this time a 10-yard jump ball toss to Jameel Gardner for a 35-8 lead with 2:31 remaining.

Kalen King would make another big special teams play, returning a punt for more than 40 yards to the Woodhaven 12 to set up Cass Tech’s final score in the final seconds.

Kobe King rushed for 82 yards on 12 carries to lead Cass Tech’s running game while also playing well defensively from his linebacker spot.

"Defensively, it was all about film study and preparation throughout the week," Kobe King said. "We just did a great job of executing the game plan."

