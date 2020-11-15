Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Regionals
Here are matchups for the regional finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times will be added as they become available.
Division 1
Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0)
Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) at Davison (9-0)
Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0)
Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)
Division 2
Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0)
North Farmington (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)
Oak Park (3-6) at Livonia Churchill (6-2)
Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Warren Mott (7-1)
Division 3
East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Muskegon (8-1)
Stevensville Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0)
Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0)
River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit King (6-3)
Division 4
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2)
Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0)
Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1)
Detroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0)
Division 5
Freeland (8-1) at Reed City (9-0)
Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-0)
Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2)
Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0)
Division 6
Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3)
Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0)
Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1)
Clinton (8-1) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0)
Division 7
Oscoda (9-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-2)
Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0)
New Lothrop (8-0) at Detroit Loyola (8-1)
Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1)
Division 8
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1)
Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2)
Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0)
Petersburg Summerfield (4-5) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-0)