Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Regionals

Here are matchups for the regional finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. Dates and times will be added as they become available.

Division 1

Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0)

Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) at Davison (9-0)

Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0)

Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0)

North Farmington (6-3) at Traverse City Central (8-1)

Oak Park (3-6) at Livonia Churchill (6-2)

Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Warren Mott (7-1)

Division 3

East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Muskegon (8-1)

Stevensville Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0)

Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0)

River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit King (6-3)

Division 4

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2)

Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0)

Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1)

Detroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0)

Division 5

Freeland (8-1) at Reed City (9-0)

Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-0)

Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2)

Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0)

Division 6

Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3)

Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0)

Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1)

Clinton (8-1) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0)

Division 7

Oscoda (9-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-2)

Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0)

New Lothrop (8-0) at Detroit Loyola (8-1)

Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1)

Division 8

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1)

Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2)

Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0)

Petersburg Summerfield (4-5) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-0)