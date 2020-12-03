SUBSCRIBE NOW
Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Regionals

Here is the schedule of regional finals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. All games are Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Division 1

Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0), Wed, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) at Davison (9-0), Wed, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0), Wed, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1), Tue., Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 4 p.m.

North Farmington (7-2) at Traverse City Central (8-1), Wed, Dec. 16, 5 p.m.

Oak Park (4-5) at Livonia Churchill (6-2), Tue., Dec. 15, 6 p.m.

Warren De La Salle (5-4) at Warren Mott (7-1), Tue., Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Division 3

East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Muskegon (8-1), Wed, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

Stevensville Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 1 p.m.

Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 1 p.m.

River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit King (6-3), Wed, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Division 4

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2), Wed, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1), Tue., Dec. 15, 5 p.m.

Detroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Division 5

Freeland (8-1) at Reed City (9-0), Wed, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Muskegon Oakridge (7-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-0), Wed, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2), Tue., Dec. 15, 6 p.m.

Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 4 p.m.

Division 6

Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3), Wed, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0), Wed, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.

Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1), Tue., Dec. 15, 3 p.m.

Clinton (8-1) at Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-0), at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Wed, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Division 7

Oscoda (9-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (7-2), Tue., Dec. 15, 5 p.m.

Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 1 p.m.

New Lothrop (8-0) at Detroit Loyola (8-1), at Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Tue., Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1), Tue., Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Division 8

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1), Tue., Dec. 15, 6 p.m.

Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2), Wed, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 4 p.m.

Petersburg Summerfield (4-5) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (9-0), Tue., Dec. 15, 5 p.m.

