Ru'Quan Buckley, a three-star lineman, picks Nebraska over Michigan State, others

The Detroit News

Ru'Quan Buckley, a three-star two-way lineman from Wyoming Godwin Heights, verbally committed to Nebraska on Saturday.

Buckley chose the Cornhuskers out of a top five that included Michigan State, Minnesota, Florida State and Cincinnati. He also holds offers from Power Five schools such as Michigan, Arkansas, West Virginia, Oregon and Kentucky, among many others.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Buckley is ranked the No. 36 strong-side defensive end in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 15 overall player in Michigan.

Buckley is ranked No. 16 in The Detroit News' top 50 high school players for the 2021 class, and was one of just two remaining uncommitted players in the top 20, following West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards (No. 3).

Buckley is the 20th member of Nebraska's recruiting class, and its second defensive lineman.