Michigan high school sports remain on hold; MHSAA still wants to finish fall seasons

High school sports will remain on hold through at least Dec. 20, as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a statewide partial shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partial shutdown was scheduled to expire Tuesday.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association was attempting to complete its fall sports with championships in football, volleyball and girls swimming by the end of the month.

The MHSAA said its Representative Council would meet Wednesday to decide its next course of action, adding that it still hopes to conclude the football, volleyball and girls swimming seasons with state championship events.

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause," MHSAA director Mark Uyl said in a written statement. "However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.”

Football is in the regional round of its postseason.

Whitmer halted the high school fall sports season for at least three weeks on Nov. 18, as part of wide-ranging new restrictions announced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

