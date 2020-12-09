No call: MHSAA won't respond to extended sports shutdown until Dec. 16

MHSAA director Mark Uyl and his staff met with the organization’s Representative Council on Wednesday to discuss plans on finishing the fall sports season and starting the winter season, but nothing was decided.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put a three-week pause plan in place in late November, and that was scheduled to expire on Tuesday. But on Monday she extended the shutdown by another 12 days, or until Dec. 20.

On Monday, Uyl said the MHSAA still hopes to conclude the football, volleyball and girls swimming seasons with state championship events.

MHSAA spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said the Representative Council will meet again Dec. 16, adding that Uyl remains in conversations with representatives of Gov. Whitmer’s office.

The volleyball season is in its final week with quarterfinal, semifinal and title matches still needing to be played. The girls swimming state championships are still left, as well. It is doubtful football will continue this winter, as there are three weeks of games still to be played – regionals, state semifinals and state title games.