'A big, gentle giant': King legend, PSL's winningest football coach James Reynolds dies at 75

Former Detroit King head football coach James Reynolds died Saturday morning, but his legend and the foundation he built with King’s program will carry on, according to former players and coaching rivals.

Reynolds, 75, was the winningest coach (253-112) in PSL history, leading King to nine league championships from 1974-2009.

“He was a big, gentle giant, stood 6-foot-3 and at least 250 pounds,” said Drake Wilkins. who was coaching in the Detroit Police Athletic League in the late 1970s when he first met Reynolds, then competed against him as a high-school coach at Southeastern and Denby. “He was a big, intimidating type of guy and he was kind of quiet and shy and people took that the wrong way, but once you got to know him and he was comfortable enough with you he was a good guy, someone who would crack jokes.

“We had so much in common then as high school coaches that a lot of times we’d be talking about the same scenarios in each of our lives. The conversations we had were on how to raise kids, you know taking these young men and developing them into men, and pointing them into the right direction, getting them to college and out of the city of Detroit. It’s things like that that I remember him more than anything.

“When I was at Southeastern in the late ‘80s his teams would dominate us and he’d always have encouraging words to say, then when I went to Denby I had a much better team over there and finally beat King one time and it was like I beat (Patriots coach Bill) Belichick. It was the pinnacle, something you’d tell your grandkids about.”

Several of Wilkins’ players from the Eastside Raiders would go on to play for Reynolds, helping King earn a Class A state-championship game appearance in 1989 (16-13 loss to Muskegon) and a Class AA state-title game appearance in 1990 (21-0 loss to Detroit Catholic Central).

The back-to-back 12-1 records in 1989 and 1990 sparked a 163-47 record during Reynolds’ final 19 years as King’s head coach, highlighted by King’s 14-0 record and Division 2 state championship in 2007.

Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher recalls having his players sign a card in 2007, then taking that card over to present Reynolds during a practice for King’s Division 2 state championship. King became the first PSL team in history to win a state championship, with a 47-21 victory over Midland at Ford Field.

“I think the thing that really motivated me, I’d have to say the No. 1 that motivated me towards winning the state title was when I sat there and watched them (King) win the state title,” said Wilcher, who led Cass Tech to three Division 1 state titles last decade (2011, ’12, '16). “Before they won the state title, I had my whole team sign a card and then walked over to their practice and gave it to their team during practice. We wanted to congratulate them for making it to the finals, then they won and did a great job.

“I was in the stands, everyone was in the stands, the whole PSL coaching staff was in the stands that day. Everybody was talking, everyone wanted to see it happen (PSL team win). That was the first time I really understood about the state championship. I really didn’t understand it because I was so PSL driven.

"It taught me you have to really compete at all levels to be a true champion, that’s really the impact that Coach Reynolds had on me.”

Wilcher said Reynolds showed him much more than that 2007 championship run.

“I had a little bit of a love-hate relationship since we were at rival schools, but I learned a lot from him,” Wilcher said. “I learned that you had to have a team commitment to achieve all goals that you have for your young men in football, and to be a role model as a coach meant you had to do the right things so your kids could do the right things.

“Also, I learned that you have to be more of an outstanding citizen, meaning that you had to do things in the public eye that’s right. You always have to be politically correct and you have to do things that’s really not by your choice or what you want, but what’s better for your kids or what’s better for your school district or what’s better for your school.”

Wilkins was crushed by the news of Reynolds’ death, now feeling fortunate he had his long friendship with him.

“I was in a fog all day yesterday when first learning of his passing, and now just reminiscing about all of our times together,” Wilkins said Sunday morning. “I was groomed by him. I became a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and was able to hang out with him at the conventions in Battle Creek, him and his guys, Charles Spann, Woody Thomas and Bobby Dozier, and if you were hanging out with those guys you were somebody.

“He was always about helping people and that’s why his legacy is so huge. He would not only help his own kids get to college, but he’d help your kid too and once he sent a college recruiter to you it was a done deal because he was so respected, carried so much weight.

“The thing about Coach Reynolds is the foundation he laid out at King 30 years ago is still present today, the program looks the same because what he had his player believe in have been passed through generations. He’s had guys who played for him now coaching there and it looks the same.”

King has won three state championships (2015, ’16, ’18) since that 2007 title, with Reynolds’ former assistant coach Dale Harvel guiding the team to a thrilling 40-38 win over Lowell in the 2015 Division 2 title game on Donnie Corley’s touchdown catch on the game’s final play.

After Harvel died in the summer of 2016, Tyrone Spencer, who played for Reynolds in the early 2000s, took over as King’s head coach and guided the program to a 18-0 Division 2 title-game win over Walled Lake Western in 2016 and a 41-25 upset in a Division 3 championship-game win over Muskegon in 2018.

“Coach was a great man,” Spencer said of Reynolds. “He instilled discipline and hard work to us. His standards made us all push to be better.”

