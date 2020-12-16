'Best fit': West Bloomfield's Donovan Edwards, No. 2 running back in nation, picks Michigan

West Bloomfield – Donovan Edwards, a four-star running back and ranked No. 2 nationally at his position, will play college football at Michigan, he announced Wednesday.

Edwards, the No. 3 player on the Detroit News Blue Chip list, made the announcement at his high school, West Bloomfield.

“I chose the program because I feel like it’s the best fit for me, it’s 40 minutes away from my house,” Edwards said of Michigan. “I feel like I have great relationships with the coaching staff and the players on the team.”

Edwards said he’s confident Jim Harbaugh will stay on as Michigan coach.

“He just told me that he’s all in,” Edwards said of Harbaugh. “He played at Michigan, so I mean he’s all in with us.”

Harbaugh's contract expires after the 2021 season. Harbaugh and UM athletic director Warde Manuel have said they would discuss an extension after this season.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Edwards had 1,021 rushing yards and 17 TDs this season for West Bloomfield, which was 8-1 and ranked No. 4 in the Detroit News Super 20 before the high school football season was shut down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Edwards' finalists in the recruiting process were Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU and Penn State.

Edwards told The Detroit News last week that Harbaugh's contract status would have no beearing on his final decision.

"If I go somewhere I’m not just going there for a coach because coaches come and go," Edwards said. "I’m in it for a program."

West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy predicts a high level of college success for Edwards.

“What makes him special is that he’s highly competitive and he has a phenomenal work ethic, and I think the combination of those two things really kind of puts him ahead of others,” Bellamy told The News. “He’s also become a very good leader. I don’t want to dismiss that he has God-given talent, but a lot of kids lack the work ethic and the determination to take that talent and make themselves better. He’s put himself in a position where he’s learned how to do that and I’m excited to watch his future."