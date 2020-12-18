Michigan high school football playoffs will resume on Jan. 2

The three Michigan high school fall sports seasons put on hold will be allowed to resume practice on Monday, and their seasons will be concluded on January, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

Football, volleyball and girls swimming will be able to conclude their state tournaments as part of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pilot rapid testing program designed to collect data on the spread of COVID-19.

The MDHHS will provide expanded rapid testing availability to schools in January.

No spectators will be allowed at any of the events.

Here is a schedule for each sport:

►The football playoffs will resume Saturday, Jan. 2 with the regionals, with semifinals the following Saturday, Jan. 9. The regionals and semifnials will be at the home teams' fields. The state finals will be Jan. 15-16 likely at Ford Field, though the MHSAA said the site will be announced later.

►The volleyball tournament will restart with quarterfinals on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Semifinals and finals will be Jan. 7-9 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

►The girls swimming finals will be Jan. 15-16 with one division at each of three locations -- Division 1 at Hudsonville, Division 2 at Grand Rapids Northview and Division 3 at Lake Orion.

Belleville coach Jermain Crowell was on the phone with West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy, talking about their plans to travel to Arizona for trips with family and friends, when they learned that football season was back on.

“Is this true?” said Crowell, adding he had planned on visiting relatives in Arizona during the holidays.

Crowell tested positive for COVID-19 back on Nov. 20, meaning No. 1 Belleville’s regional final against No. 2 Detroit Cass Tech would have been called off. However, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put a three-week hold on the season at that time, then added another 12-day pause, which means coaches haven’t met with their players in five weeks.

District championship games were back on Nov. 13-14.

“My wife just texted me and said, ‘Did you check the flights for Arizona?’” said Bellamy, who was going to spend some time with his friend Drew Stanton, former Michigan State and NFL quarterback.

“You’re going to have to ease them back into it; most of the first week will be conditioning,” Crowell said of his players. “What are the weather conditions going to be like? Wow! We’re going to have to find an indoor facility to practice, at least at the beginning.

“We have to go through COVID (testing) too.”

Now Belleville and Cass Tech will have their showdown game on Jan. 2, as will No. 4 West Bloomfield vs. Romeo.

All indoor winter sports (which are not part of the pilot rapid testing program) remain on pause until Jan. 16, except for alpine skiing, an outdoor sport. Skiing can resume practice on Monday.

The Representative Council of the MHSAA will meet on Tuesday to discuss details for the other winter sports, including boys and girls basketball.