MHSAA orders fall sports teams to halt practices; competition dates could be rescheduled

The Michigan High School Athletic Association on Tuesday ordered teams still participating in fall sports to halt practicing immediately because of requirements for a pilot rapid-testing program for COVID-19.

"Due to requirements and need for more direction from (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) that will be forthcoming in the next week, the MHSAA has instructed schools still participating in those sports to suspend practice immediately," the organization said in a statement. "The MHSAA also is working to update dates of competition to better reflect the testing schedule. Taking part is the MDHHS testing pilot is a requirement for athletes to participate in the final competitions in these sports."

According to a release from the MHSAA, falls teams participating in the pilot program are expected to receive antigen testing and "more instruction" by Tuesday, Dec. 29. Teams can start practicing again on Dec. 30 at the earliest.

Competition dates could be rescheduled, the MHSAA said in the release.

The MHSAA is trying to complete fall seasons in football, volleyball, and girls swimming and diving.

