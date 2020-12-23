MHSAA rolls out revised calendar for Michigan winter sports

The Detroit News

A revised calendar for indoor winter sports in Michigan was announced by the MHSAA on Wednesday. Those sports were suspended on Nov. 18 due to COVID-19.

Winter sports practices can resume on Jan. 16 with first competitions on Jan. 22 for boys and girls basketball, bowling, hockey and boys swimming, and Jan. 25 for competitive cheer, gymnastics and wrestling.

Alpine skiing was allowed to resume on Monday.

Due to the late start date, the following changes to the state tournament schedule were also announced by the MHSAA:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Districts: March 8, 10 and 12

Regionals: March 16 and 18

Championship week: Quarterfinals March 22, semifinals March 24, finals March 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Districts: March 9, 11 and 13

Regionals: March 17 and 19

Championship week: Quarterfinals March 23, semifinals March 25, finals March 27

BOWLING

Regionals: March 19-20

Finals: March 26-27

COMPETITIVE CHEER

Districts: March 5-6

Regionals: March 13

Finals: March 19-20

GYMNASTICS

Regionals: March 20

Final: March 26-27

HOCKEY

Regionals: March 15-20

Finals: March 25-27

BOYS SWIMMING

Finals: March 26-27

WRESTLING

Team finals: March 19-20

Individual finals: March 26-27