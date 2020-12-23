MHSAA rolls out revised calendar for Michigan winter sports
A revised calendar for indoor winter sports in Michigan was announced by the MHSAA on Wednesday. Those sports were suspended on Nov. 18 due to COVID-19.
Winter sports practices can resume on Jan. 16 with first competitions on Jan. 22 for boys and girls basketball, bowling, hockey and boys swimming, and Jan. 25 for competitive cheer, gymnastics and wrestling.
Alpine skiing was allowed to resume on Monday.
Due to the late start date, the following changes to the state tournament schedule were also announced by the MHSAA:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Districts: March 8, 10 and 12
Regionals: March 16 and 18
Championship week: Quarterfinals March 22, semifinals March 24, finals March 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Districts: March 9, 11 and 13
Regionals: March 17 and 19
Championship week: Quarterfinals March 23, semifinals March 25, finals March 27
BOWLING
Regionals: March 19-20
Finals: March 26-27
COMPETITIVE CHEER
Districts: March 5-6
Regionals: March 13
Finals: March 19-20
GYMNASTICS
Regionals: March 20
Final: March 26-27
HOCKEY
Regionals: March 15-20
Finals: March 25-27
BOYS SWIMMING
Finals: March 26-27
WRESTLING
Team finals: March 19-20
Individual finals: March 26-27