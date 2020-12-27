New target restart date for Michigan high school football playoffs is Jan. 9

The Detroit News

The new target restart date for the Michigan high school football playoffs is Saturday, Jan. 9, when the regionals will take place, the MHSAA announced.

The state semifinals will be Saturday, Jan. 16. The state finals will be Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23.

This revised schedule pushes everything back one week from the plan announced by the MHSAA on Dec. 18.

Football teams may resume practicing on Monday. The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services will begin its rapid testing program on high school football players on Wednesday.

The MHSAA did not announce restart dates for volleyball and girls swimming. Volleyball has yet to complete quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, and girls swimming has yet to complete state finals.

The shutdown of high school sports, ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer through the MDHHS, is set to expire Jan. 15. If restrictions on non-contact sports are lifted at that time, volleyball and swimming could practice and compete outside of the rapid testing program.