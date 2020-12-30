Ex-Clarkston star Fletcher Loyer scores school-record 50, Indiana team off to 10-0 start

While high school basketball players in Michigan can’t practice with their teams until Jan. 16, former Clarkston star Fletcher Loyer is setting records in Indiana.

Loyer, younger brother of Michigan State guard and former Michigan Mr. Basketball award winner Foster Loyer, is averaging 24.9 points for Homestead, which is 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the all-classes Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll.

Loyer, a 6-foot-5 junior shooting guard who committed to Purdue last month, started his season on Dec. 1. His team even played two games in a single day.

Loyer broke Homestead’s single-game school record with a 50-point outing Tuesday in a 92-77 win over Marion with the teams playing without masks. He scored 21 first-half points to help his team to a 37-33 lead, then scored 19 more in the third and 10 in the fourth.

Loyer’s teammate is 6-7 senior forward Luke Goode, who averages 20 points and is a four-star recruit who will play next year at Illinois.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com