Michigan, Michigan State among top 10 for West Bloomfield star Dillon Tatum

The Detroit News

Four-star West Bloomfield athlete Dillon Tatum announced his top 10 schools on Friday and the list included Michigan and Michigan State.

The others were Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Baylor and USC.

Tatum (5-11, 190 pounds) is ranked the No. 5 player in Michigan and the No. 12 athlete nationally in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

This season Tatum, sharing a backfield with Michigan-bound Donovan Edwards, rushed for 425 yards and four TD for 8-1 West Bloomfield, which is scheduled to meet Romeo in a Division 1 regional final on Jan. 9. He also averaged 25 yards on kick returns, and in the West Bloomfield secondary had 33 tackles, five pass break-ups and two interceptions.

He was named to The Detroit News All-North first team and The News Division 1-2 All-State first team.