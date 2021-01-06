Ford Field to play host to Michigan high school football state finals

The Detroit News

Ford Field will play host to the 11-player football state finals, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.

The state finals will take place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, with four games taking place each day. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 22

► Division 8, 10 a.m.

► Division 2, 1 p.m.

► Division 6, 4:30 p.m.

► Division 4, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

► Division 7, 10 a.m.

► Division 1, 1 p.m.

► Division 5, 4:30 p.m.

► Division 3, 7:30 p.m.

The eight-player finals will be played Jan. 16 at Legacy Center in Brighton. The Division 1 final will be played at 2 p.m., with the Division 2 final scheduled about 40 minutes after the finish of the Division 1 game.