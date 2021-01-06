MHSAA allows 125 fans, family members only, to attend football playoff games

High school football is back this week. And, now, so are the fans.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it will allow up to 125 people to attend each of this weekend's playoff games, but they must be family members.

The tickets will be divided among each of the participating schools, and can be purchased at the GoFan digital ticketing site.

Fans from different households must sit at least 6 feet apart. Masks are required to be worn at all times.

The football playoffs resume Saturday with the regional finals, after a weeks-long pause because of the state's executive orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The semifinals are next week, and the finals Jan. 22-23 at a site still to be determined.

In volleyball, which has quarterfinals Tuesday, up to 50 fans, again all family members, can be in attendance.

In swimming and diving, which restarts its finals Jan. 15-16, fans will not be allowed because there are too many participants, which would require too many tickets.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984