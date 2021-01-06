Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, regional finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the regional finals of the high school football playoffs.
Saline at Rockford
Goricki: Saline
Beard: Rockford
Coughlin: Rockford
Yuhas: Rockford
Detroit Catholic Central at Davison
Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central
Beard: Detroit Catholic Central
Coughlin: Davison
Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central
Detroit Cass Tech at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: Detroit Cass Tech
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech
Romeo at West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)
Coughlin: West Bloomfield (bet bet)
Yuhas: West Bloomfield
More: MHSAA allows 125 fans, family members only, to attend football playoff games
More: Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Regionals
North Farmington at Traverse City Central
Goricki: Traverse City Central
Beard: Traverse City Central
Coughlin: Traverse City Central
Yuhas: Traverse City Central
Oak Park at Livonia Churchill
Goricki: Livonia Churchill
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: Livonia Churchill
Yuhas: Livonia Churchill
Warren De La Salle at Warren Mott
Goricki: Warren De La Salle
Beard: Warren De La Salle
Coughlin: Warren De La Salle
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Subscribers: High school football teams missing stars as they resume state title runs
River Rouge at Detroit King
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: Detroit King
Coughlin: Detroit King
Yuhas: River Rouge
Milan at Williamston
Goricki: Milan
Beard: Williamston
Coughlin: Milan
Yuhas: Williamston
Detroit Country Day at North Branch
Goricki: Country Day
Beard: Country Day
Coughlin: North Branch
Yuhas: Country Day
Grosse Ile at Lansing Catholic
Goricki: Lansing Catholic
Beard: Lansing Catholic
Coughlin: Lansing Catholic
Yuhas: Lansing Catholic
Marine City at Frankenmuth
Goricki: Marine City
Beard: Marine City
Coughlin: Frankenmuth
Yuhas: Frankenmuth
Clinton vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate
Goricki: Clinton
Beard: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Coughlin: Warren Michigan Collegiate
Yuhas: Warren Michigan Collegiate
New Lothrop vs. Detroit Loyola
Goricki: Detroit Loyola
Beard: New Lothrop
Coughlin: New Lothrop
Yuhas: Detroit Loyola
Petersburg Summerfield
at Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Goricki: Clarkston Everest Collegiate (best bet)
Beard: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Coughlin: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate (best bet)
Records
Goricki: 13-0 last week, 98-33 overall, 9-0 best bets
Beard: 11-2 last week, 92-39 overall, 8-1 best bets
Coughlin: 11-2 last week, 97-34 overall, 8-1 best bets
Yuhas: 9-4 last week, 89-42 overall, 9-0 best bets