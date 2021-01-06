Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, regional finals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Metro Detroit's top games in the regional finals of the high school football playoffs.

Saline at Rockford

Goricki: Saline

Beard: Rockford

Coughlin: Rockford

Yuhas: Rockford

Detroit Catholic Central at Davison

Goricki: Detroit Catholic Central

Beard: Detroit Catholic Central

Coughlin: Davison

Yuhas: Detroit Catholic Central

Detroit Cass Tech at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: Detroit Cass Tech

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Detroit Cass Tech

Romeo at West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield (best bet)

Coughlin: West Bloomfield (bet bet)

Yuhas: West Bloomfield

More: MHSAA allows 125 fans, family members only, to attend football playoff games

More: Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Regionals

North Farmington at Traverse City Central

Goricki: Traverse City Central

Beard: Traverse City Central

Coughlin: Traverse City Central

Yuhas: Traverse City Central

Oak Park at Livonia Churchill

Goricki: Livonia Churchill

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: Livonia Churchill

Yuhas: Livonia Churchill

Warren De La Salle at Warren Mott

Goricki: Warren De La Salle

Beard: Warren De La Salle

Coughlin: Warren De La Salle

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Subscribers: High school football teams missing stars as they resume state title runs

River Rouge at Detroit King

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: Detroit King

Coughlin: Detroit King

Yuhas: River Rouge

Milan at Williamston

Goricki: Milan

Beard: Williamston

Coughlin: Milan

Yuhas: Williamston

Detroit Country Day at North Branch

Goricki: Country Day

Beard: Country Day

Coughlin: North Branch

Yuhas: Country Day

Grosse Ile at Lansing Catholic

Goricki: Lansing Catholic

Beard: Lansing Catholic

Coughlin: Lansing Catholic

Yuhas: Lansing Catholic

Marine City at Frankenmuth

Goricki: Marine City

Beard: Marine City

Coughlin: Frankenmuth

Yuhas: Frankenmuth

Clinton vs. Warren Michigan Collegiate

Goricki: Clinton

Beard: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Coughlin: Warren Michigan Collegiate

Yuhas: Warren Michigan Collegiate

New Lothrop vs. Detroit Loyola

Goricki: Detroit Loyola

Beard: New Lothrop

Coughlin: New Lothrop

Yuhas: Detroit Loyola

Petersburg Summerfield

at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Goricki: Clarkston Everest Collegiate (best bet)

Beard: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Coughlin: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate (best bet)

Records

Goricki: 13-0 last week, 98-33 overall, 9-0 best bets

Beard: 11-2 last week, 92-39 overall, 8-1 best bets

Coughlin: 11-2 last week, 97-34 overall, 8-1 best bets

Yuhas: 9-4 last week, 89-42 overall, 9-0 best bets