Michigan high school football scoreboard: Regionals
Here are the regional final scores in the Michigan high school football playoffs.
Division 1
Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0)
Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) at Davison (9-0)
Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0)
Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)
Division 2
Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0)
North Farmington (7-2) at TC Central (8-1), 2
Oak Park (4-5) at Livonia Churchill (6-2)
Warren De La Salle Collegiate 45, Warren Mott 3
Division 3
East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Muskegon (8-1)
DeWitt 1, Stevensville Lakeshore 0
Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0)
River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit King (6-3)
Division 4
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2)
GR South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0), 7
Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1)
Detroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0)
Division 5
Freeland 1, Reed City 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Muskegon Oakridge 7
Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2)
Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0)
Division 6
Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3), 2
Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0)
Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1)
Clinton (8-1) at War. Mich. Col. (9-0), at MH Bish. Fol., 5
Division 7
Traverse City St. Francis 1, Oscoda 0
Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0), 2:30
New Lothrop 41, Detroit Loyola 7
Schoolcraft 29, Jackson Lumen Christi 22
Division 8
Johannesbrg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1), 5
Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2), 2
Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0)
Pete. Summerfield (4-5) at Clark. Everest Coll. (9-0), 6