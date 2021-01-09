Michigan high school football scoreboard: Regionals

The Detroit News

Here are the regional final scores in the Michigan high school football playoffs.

Division 1

Saline (8-1) at Rockford (7-0)

Detroit Catholic Central (9-0) at Davison (9-0)

Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) at Belleville (9-0)

Romeo (5-4) at West Bloomfield (8-1)

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0)

North Farmington (7-2) at TC Central (8-1), 2

Oak Park (4-5) at Livonia Churchill (6-2)

Warren De La Salle Collegiate 45, Warren Mott 3

Division 3

East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Muskegon (8-1)

DeWitt 1, Stevensville Lakeshore 0

Flint Kearsley (6-3) at Chelsea (9-0)

River Rouge (7-1) at Detroit King (6-3)

Division 4

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Cadillac (6-2)

GR South Christian (8-1) at Edwardsburg (8-0), 7

Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1)

Detroit Country Day (6-2) at North Branch (9-0)

Division 5

Freeland 1, Reed City 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58, Muskegon Oakridge 7

Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2)

Marine City (8-1) at Frankenmuth (9-0)

Division 6

Negaunee (6-3) at Grayling (6-3), 2

Montrose (8-1) at Montague (9-0)

Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1)

Clinton (8-1) at War. Mich. Col. (9-0), at MH Bish. Fol., 5

Division 7

Traverse City St. Francis 1, Oscoda 0

Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0), 2:30

New Lothrop 41, Detroit Loyola 7

Schoolcraft 29, Jackson Lumen Christi 22

Division 8

Johannesbrg-Lewiston (9-0) at Iron Mountain (8-1), 5

Carson City-Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2), 2

Sand Creek (8-1) at Centreville (8-0)

Pete. Summerfield (4-5) at Clark. Everest Coll. (9-0), 6