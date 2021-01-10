Michigan high school football playoffs schedule: Semifinals
Here is the schedule of semifinals in the Michigan high school football playoffs. All games are Saturday, Jan. 16. Game times are TBA.
Division 1
West Bloomfield (9-1) at Belleville (10-0)
Davison (10-0) at Rockford (8-0)
Division 2
Traverse City Central (9-1) at Muskegon Mona Shores (10-0)
Oak Park (5-5) at Warren De La Salle (6-4)
Division 3
Muskegon (9-1) at DeWitt (10-0)
River Rouge (8-1) at Chelsea (10-0)
Division 4
Cadillac (7-2) at Edwardsburg (9-0)
Detroit Country Day (7-2) at Williamston (9-1)
Division 5
Freeland (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)
Lansing Catholic (8-2) at Frankenmuth (10-0)
Division 6
Grayling (7-3) at Montague (10-0)
Constantine (9-1) at Clinton (9-1)
Division 7
Traverse City St. Francis (8-2) at Cass City (10-0)
Schoolcraft (9-1) at New Lothrop (9-0)
Division 8
Ubly (8-2) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-0)
Centreville (9-0) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (10-0)
