Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, state semifinals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the state semifinals of the high school football playoffs.

West Bloomfield at Belleville

Goricki: Belleville

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: Belleville

Yuhas: Belleville

Davison at Rockford

Goricki: Davison

Beard: Rockford

Coughlin: Davison

Yuhas: Rockford

Traverse City Central

at Muskegon Mona Shores

Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores

Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores

Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores (best bet)

Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores

Oak Park at Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Oak Park

Beard: Oak Park

Coughlin: Oak Park

Yuhas: Warren De La Salle

Muskegon at DeWitt

Goricki: DeWitt

Beard: Muskegon

Coughlin: Muskegon

Yuhas: Muskegon

River Rouge at Chelsea

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: Chelsea

Yuhas: River Rouge

Cadillac at Edwardsburg

Goricki: Edwardsburg

Beard: Edwardsburg

Coughlin: Edwardsburg

Yuhas: Edwardsburg

Detroit Country Day at Williamston

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day

Yuhas: Detroit Country Day

Freeland at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)

Beard: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Coughlin: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)

Lansing Catholic at Frankenmuth

Goricki: Frankenmuth

Beard: Lansing Catholic

Coughlin: Frankenmuth

Yuhas: Frankenmuth

Grayling at Montague

Goricki: Montague

Beard: Montague (best bet)

Coughlin: Montague

Yuhas: Montague

Constantine at Clinton

Goricki: Constantine

Beard: Clinton

Coughlin: Clinton

Yuhas: Clinton

Traverse City St. Francis at Cass City

Goricki: Cass City

Beard: Cass City

Coughlin: Cass City

Yuhas: Traverse City St. Francis

Schoolcraft at New Lothrop

Goricki: Schoolcraft

Beard: New Lothrop

Coughlin: New Lothrop

Yuhas: New Lothrop

Ubly at Johannesburg-Lewiston

Goricki: Johannesburg-Lewiston

Beard: Johannesburg-Lewiston

Coughlin: Ubly

Yuhas: Johannesburg-Lewiston

Centreville at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Goricki: Centerville

Beard: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Coughlin: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Records

Goricki: 9-6 last week, 107-39 overall, 10-0 best bets

Beard: 10-5 last week, 102-44 overall, 9-1 best bets

Coughlin: 10-5 last week, 107-39 overall, 9-1 best bets

Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 99-47 overall, 10-0 best bets