Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, state semifinals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the state semifinals of the high school football playoffs.
West Bloomfield at Belleville
Goricki: Belleville
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: Belleville
Yuhas: Belleville
Davison at Rockford
Goricki: Davison
Beard: Rockford
Coughlin: Davison
Yuhas: Rockford
Traverse City Central
at Muskegon Mona Shores
Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores
Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores
Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores (best bet)
Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores
Oak Park at Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Oak Park
Beard: Oak Park
Coughlin: Oak Park
Yuhas: Warren De La Salle
Muskegon at DeWitt
Goricki: DeWitt
Beard: Muskegon
Coughlin: Muskegon
Yuhas: Muskegon
River Rouge at Chelsea
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: Chelsea
Yuhas: River Rouge
Cadillac at Edwardsburg
Goricki: Edwardsburg
Beard: Edwardsburg
Coughlin: Edwardsburg
Yuhas: Edwardsburg
Detroit Country Day at Williamston
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day
Coughlin: Detroit Country Day
Yuhas: Detroit Country Day
Freeland at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)
Beard: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Coughlin: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)
Lansing Catholic at Frankenmuth
Goricki: Frankenmuth
Beard: Lansing Catholic
Coughlin: Frankenmuth
Yuhas: Frankenmuth
Grayling at Montague
Goricki: Montague
Beard: Montague (best bet)
Coughlin: Montague
Yuhas: Montague
Constantine at Clinton
Goricki: Constantine
Beard: Clinton
Coughlin: Clinton
Yuhas: Clinton
Traverse City St. Francis at Cass City
Goricki: Cass City
Beard: Cass City
Coughlin: Cass City
Yuhas: Traverse City St. Francis
Schoolcraft at New Lothrop
Goricki: Schoolcraft
Beard: New Lothrop
Coughlin: New Lothrop
Yuhas: New Lothrop
Ubly at Johannesburg-Lewiston
Goricki: Johannesburg-Lewiston
Beard: Johannesburg-Lewiston
Coughlin: Ubly
Yuhas: Johannesburg-Lewiston
Centreville at Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Goricki: Centerville
Beard: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Coughlin: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Yuhas: Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Records
Goricki: 9-6 last week, 107-39 overall, 10-0 best bets
Beard: 10-5 last week, 102-44 overall, 9-1 best bets
Coughlin: 10-5 last week, 107-39 overall, 9-1 best bets
Yuhas: 10-5 last week, 99-47 overall, 10-0 best bets