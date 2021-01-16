Michigan high school football scoreboard: Semifinals

The Detroit News

Check here for updates as teams compete for a chance to go to the state finals Jan. 22-23 at Ford Field.

All games are 1 p.m. unless noted

Division 1

West Bloomfield (9-1) at Belleville (10-0)

Davison (8-0) at Rockford (8-0)

Division 2

Traverse City Central (9-1) at Muskegon Mona Shores (10-0)

Oak Park (4-6) at Warren De La Salle (6-4), Noon

Division 3

Muskegon (9-1) at DeWitt (10-0)

River Rouge (8-1) at Chelsea (10-0)

Division 4

Cadillac (7-2) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

Detroit Country Day (7-2) at Williamston (9-1)

Division 5

Freeland (9-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0)

Lansing Catholic (8-2) at Frankenmuth (10-0)

Division 6

Grayling (7-3) at Montague (10-0)

Constantine (9-1) at Clinton (9-1)

Division 7

Traverse City St. Francis (8-2) at Cass City (10-0), 2

Schoolcraft (9-1) at New Lothrop (9-0)

Division 8

Ubly (8-2) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-0)

Centreville (9-0) at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (10-0) at Brighton Legacy Center, 7