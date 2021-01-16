West Bloomfield blasts past Belleville in double OT, secures spot in state finals

Eric Coughlin

Special to The Detroit News

Belleville — After being knocked out by Belleville in the playoffs each of the last two seasons, West Bloomfield football finally broke through, coming from behind to beat Belleville, 35-34, in double overtime Saturday.

The state semfinal win gives West Bloomfield a chance to play for it first state title in program history.

The pivotal play came in the second overtime when Belleville went for the win on a two-point conversion, but senior quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid’s pass fell incomplete, giving West Bloomfield the one-point win.

West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards carried his team, rushing for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

West Bloomfield led, 7-0, after a first half marred by four turnovers.

Edwards scored for West Bloomfield on a 54-yard run in the second quarter. Moments earlier, Edwards had a longer touchdown scamper called back by a holding penalty. He only carried the ball six times in the first half, but Edwards was by far the most impactful player on the field, often serving as wildcat quarterback and punt returner.

West Bloomfield’s defense dominated the first half. Belleville only managed 61 yards on offense before halftime and senior quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid threw two interceptions, one to senior defensive back Dillon Tatum and another to senior linebacker Jordan Hoskins, who made a leaping grab on a tipped ball.

Belleville came out strong in the second half with a touchdown drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown run up the gut by senior running back Cameron Jones, tying the score at seven. Later in the third quarter, Jones got loose again and scored on a meandering 65-yard effort to put Belleville ahead, 13-7.

Dhue-Reid hit senior Jeremiah Caldwell on a slant for a 29-yard touchdown, giving Belleville a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter after a two-point conversion.

West Bloomfield will play Davison in next week’s state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.

Eric Coughlin is a freelance writer