High-school football finals schedule: Matchups, game times, TV

Here's a look at this week's high-school football finals matchups, with all games at Ford Field in Detroit and broadcast live on Fox Sports Detroit or FSD-Plus unless otherwise noted:

Friday

►Division 8: Centreville (10-0) vs. Ubly (9-2), 10 a.m.

►Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores (11-0) vs. Warren De La Salle (7-4), 1 p.m.

►Division 6: Montague (11-0) vs. Clinton (10-1), 4:30

►Division 4: Cadillac (8-2) vs. Detroit Country Day (8-2), 7:30 (streaming live on Fox Sports Go; will air on FSD at 11 p.m. Friday)

Saturday

►Division 7: New Lothrop (10-0) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (9-2), 10 a.m.

►Division 1: Davison (11-0) vs. West Bloomfield (10-1), 1 p.m.

►Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0) vs. Frankenmuth (11-0), 4:30

►Division 3: DeWitt (11-0) vs. River Rouge (9-1), 7:30