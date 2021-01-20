Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, state finals

The Detroit News

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the high school football state finals.

Davison vs. West Bloomfield

Goricki: West Bloomfield

Beard: West Bloomfield

Coughlin: West Bloomfield

Yuhas: Davison

Muskegon Mona Shores

vs. Warren De La Salle

Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores

Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores

Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores

Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores

DeWitt vs. River Rouge

Goricki: River Rouge

Beard: River Rouge

Coughlin: DeWitt

Yuhas: River Rouge

Cadillac vs. Detroit Country Day

Goricki: Detroit Country Day

Beard: Detroit Country Day (best bet)

Coughlin: Detroit Country Day (best bet)

Yuhas: Detroit Country Day (best bet)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central

vs. Frankenmuth

Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)

Beard: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Coughlin: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Montague vs. Clinton

Goricki: Montague

Beard: Clinton

Coughlin: Clinton

Yuhas: Clinton

New Lothrop vs. Traverse City St. Francis

Goricki: New Lothrop

Beard: New Lothrop

Coughlin: New Lothrop

Yuhas: Traverse City St. Francis

Centreville vs. Ubly

Goricki: Centreville

Beard: Centreville

Coughlin: Ubly

Yuhas: Ubly

Records

Goricki: 9-7 last week, 116-46 overall, 11-0 best bets

Beard: 8-8 last week, 110-52 overall, 10-1 best bets

Coughlin: 9-7 last week, 116-46 overall, 10-1 best bets

Yuhas: 10-6 last week, 109-53 overall, 11-0 best bets