Detroit News high school football picks: Playoffs, state finals
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Eric Coughlin and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the high school football state finals.
Davison vs. West Bloomfield
Goricki: West Bloomfield
Beard: West Bloomfield
Coughlin: West Bloomfield
Yuhas: Davison
Muskegon Mona Shores
vs. Warren De La Salle
Goricki: Muskegon Mona Shores
Beard: Muskegon Mona Shores
Coughlin: Muskegon Mona Shores
Yuhas: Muskegon Mona Shores
DeWitt vs. River Rouge
Goricki: River Rouge
Beard: River Rouge
Coughlin: DeWitt
Yuhas: River Rouge
More: 'Warrior' Mareyohn Hrabowski leads River Rouge into state-title defense
More: Prep notebook: River Rouge eager to prove title runs are no fluke
Cadillac vs. Detroit Country Day
Goricki: Detroit Country Day
Beard: Detroit Country Day (best bet)
Coughlin: Detroit Country Day (best bet)
Yuhas: Detroit Country Day (best bet)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central
vs. Frankenmuth
Goricki: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (best bet)
Beard: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Coughlin: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Yuhas: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
More: High school football finals schedule: Matchups, game times, TV
Montague vs. Clinton
Goricki: Montague
Beard: Clinton
Coughlin: Clinton
Yuhas: Clinton
New Lothrop vs. Traverse City St. Francis
Goricki: New Lothrop
Beard: New Lothrop
Coughlin: New Lothrop
Yuhas: Traverse City St. Francis
Centreville vs. Ubly
Goricki: Centreville
Beard: Centreville
Coughlin: Ubly
Yuhas: Ubly
Records
Goricki: 9-7 last week, 116-46 overall, 11-0 best bets
Beard: 8-8 last week, 110-52 overall, 10-1 best bets
Coughlin: 9-7 last week, 116-46 overall, 10-1 best bets
Yuhas: 10-6 last week, 109-53 overall, 11-0 best bets