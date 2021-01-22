Brady Rose leads Muskegon Mona Shores over Warren De La Salle in Division 2 title repeat

Detroit — Brady Rose proved to be the difference in helping No. 6 Muskegon Mona Shores defeat Warren De La Salle 25-19 Friday afternoon at Ford Field to repeat as Division 2 state champions.

Rose, a 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior quarterback, set the tempo by leading Mona Shores (12-0) on a six-play, 72-yard TD drive on the opening series when Mona Shores had four runs of 12 or more yards by four different players, capped off by Rose’s 12-yard run just 2½ minutes into the game.

Mona Shores took a 13-0 lead late in the first half on a 13-play, 66-yard drive with Rose moving the chains twice on fourth-and-1 runs, the first picking up nine yards to the De La Salle 27 and the second picking up two to the 16 to set up Elijah Johnson’s 9-yard TD run with 1:16 left in the half.

After De La Salle first-year coach Dan Rohn went with a quarterback change to start the second half and having senior JC Ford respond with a TD drive on the opening possession of the second half to cut the deficit to 13-7, Rose again worked his magic.

Rose broke loose for a 65-yard run down the left sideline, breaking several tackles to reach the 13, setting up Keondre Pierce’s 10-yard TD run on a third-and-long to open up a 19-7 lead.

Ford would again make big plays, scoring on a 52-yard run after first finding Brett Stanley for a 23-yard pass play to pull De La Salle (7-5) within 19-13 with 7:58 remaining.

Rose ended the scoring on a 4-yard run with 1:47 left, taking advantage of Mona Shores’ fourth-down stop, then driving 39 yards for the score.

De La Salle scored on its final drive with Drogosh scoring on a 4-yard run on a fourth-down play with 16 seconds remaining.

Rose rushed for 154 yards on 22 carries to help Mona Shores pile up 303 yards on the ground (47 attempts).

