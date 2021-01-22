Centreville stymies Ubly in Division 8 for first football state title

Detroit — For the second time in 10 weeks, Centreville played a football game, and for the first time in program history, it captured a state title.

After a season marred by COVID-19-related pauses and cancellations, and with championships being played two months later than usual, Centreville (11-0) upended Ubly (9-3), 22-0, in the first of eight finals games at Ford Field.

Centreville was victorious in its first title game appearance, leaning on a stingy defense that allowed Ubly very little room to run. Ubly only managed 142 yards on 34 plays.

Senior quarterback Sam Todd led the way for Centreville on the ground and in the air. He went 6-for-7 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns, plus 70 yards on 19 carries and another touchdown.

Ubly made its first finals appearance since 2008, but still doesn't have a state title.

Neither team scored in first quarter. Centreville managed a fourth and goal from the 11, but Todd’s pass attempt was swatted away by junior cornerback Kyle Sweeney.

Centreville took control in the second quarter. With 6:24 left in the first half and facing fourth and goal from the one, Todd sprinted left and beat the defense to open the scoring. A successful two-point conversion made it 8-0. With only three seconds left in the first half Todd lofted a ball to junior wide receiver Tyler Swanwick who outjumped the Ubly defender to haul in a 20-yard touchdown reception. The two-point conversion lengthened Centreville’s lead to 16-0.

Todd found Swanwick again in the third quarter, this time for a 12-yard touchdown catch, to make it 22-0.

