Detroit Country Day ends Ford Field slump, wins first state championship at Lions home

Detroit – Brandon Mann and Danny MacLean made sure Detroit Country Day put aside its past frustrations at Ford Field with a 13-0 victory over Cadillac Friday night to come away with the Division 4 championship trophy.

It was a great accomplishment for Country Day (9-2) which last won a state title at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1999, but came up short in all previous five state championship game appearances at Ford Field, including a 44-0 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central a year ago and a 10-7 loss to GR Catholic Central in the 2016 title game.

MacLean, the son of Country Day head coach Dan MacLean, and Mann, son of receivers and secondary coach Steve Mann, who had watched their fathers step on Ford Field with great excitement and anticipation of success in past years only to leave with the frustration of yet another loss on the big stage.

MacLean and Mann were going to make sure their fathers left in celebration this time around.

Country Day — which couldn’t play in two games during the regular season due to COVID-19 issues — had trouble putting points on the board this season and it continued in the first half Friday despite moving the ball.

Mann, a physical 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, led a 17-play, 71-yard drive on Country Day's opening series, which led to Graham Doman’s 19-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Country Day’s initial drive started early in the first quarter with Mann by converting on four third-down plays, which including a 10-yard pass to MacLean one and a 19-yard pass to Luke Grove on another.

Midway through the second quarter, Kaelen Cooper returned a punt 10 yards to give Country Day a short field to work with at the Cadillac 47.

Jackson Norman broke loose for 14 yards on a jet sweep to the Cadillac 10, but on third-and-goal, Joe Miller dropped a perfectly thrown ball by Mann and again Country Day had to settle for a field goal, this time a 26-yarder by Doman with 3:42 left.

Country Day played strong defense throughout the first half, limiting Cadillac — which was making its first state championship game appearance — to 88 total yards, all on the ground.

Cadillac (8-3) did advance into Country Day territory late in the half, reaching the 45 before MacLean, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior safety, made an outstanding interception, getting a foot inbounds on the overthrown pass by Aden Gurden with 1:41 left in the half.

Mann (11-of-14, 106 yards) made sure Country Day would find the end zone when it took the second half kick, then started the drive from its own 30.

Mann was 3-for-3 on the drive, finding MacLean for nine yards on the first play, later picking up a first down on a fourth and 1 running play for two yards to the Cadillac 31, then finding Jacob Yarberry for seven yards on a third-and-5 to the Cadillac 19, followed by Mann’s 15-yard run to set up Gabe Winowich’s 4-yard TD run to open a 13-0 cushion.

Cadillac advanced to the Country Day 35 early in the fourth quarter, only to have Gurden tackled after a short gain on third and long, followed by Gurden’s pass — on fourth-and-6 at the 32 — fall incomplete to end the threat.

Country Day’s defense couldn’t have played better since the eight-week pause ended with regional play on Jan. 9. Country Day ended its championship run with a 38-0 regional shutout of North Branch, followed by a 12-0 state semifinal blanking of Williamston and then shutout of Cadillac, limiting just 150 total yards, all coming on the ground on 38 attempts.

Nick Wachol had nine tackles, including three tackles for lost yardage, two sacks for Country Day which also received nine tackles and the interception from MacLean.

