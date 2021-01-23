Michigan-bound Donovan Edwards' three TDs lead West Bloomfield to Division 1 title

Detroit — Donovan Edwards realized his dream by leading West Bloomfield to its first state championship Saturday afternoon

Edwards showed why he is considered one of the premier running backs in the country, rushing for a career-high 257 yards (14 carries), including touchdown runs of 78, 71 and 16 yards to help West Bloomfield — 11-1 and ranked No. 4 in The News Super 20 — to an impressive 41-0 win over defending Division 1 champion and No. 5 Davison (11-1).

The difference? Well, while Davison quarterback Brendan Sullivan enrolled early at Northwestern and moved in earlier this month, the MHSAA gave a one-time waiver for early enrollees to compete for their school even if already graduated and Edwards took advantage of it before moving on to Michigan.

Edwards got a glimpse of Michigan since West Bloomfield had a few practices at Michigan’s Indoor facility this past week.

BOX SCORE: West Bloomfield 41, Davison 0

Edwards, working out of the wildcat, opened the scoring when he broke loose up the middle for a 78-yard TD run with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

West Bloomfield took advantage of a short field to open up a 10-0 lead on Jake Ward’s 39-yard field goal with 8:12 left in the half.

Then, Edwards again operated West Bloomfield’s offense out of the wildcat, first breaking loose for 33 yards to the Davison 25 before handing off to Dillon Tatum for 12 to the 13 to set up Mekhi Elam’s TD run on the next play for a 17-0 cushion with 6:30 left in the half.

West Bloomfield held a 200-62 edge in rushing yards after Elam’s TD run despite Davison actually having two more carries (18-16).

The turning point came early on when linebacker Kyle Johnson pounced on a fumble at the West Bloomfield 27 after a bad exchange from quarterback Dion Brown and the running back just after Carter Cryderman had run for 15 yards to the 24 on the previous play.

West Bloomfield turned the turnover into the long TD run by Edwards moments later.

And, West Bloomfield’s defense again came up big during the opening drive of the second half when Davison running back Jay’len Flowers was picking up yardage on the right side, but was boxed in and while reversing his field was stripped of the ball by 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end Niles King who returned the fumble 40 yards for a TD and 24-0 lead with 10:16 left in the third.

Yes, turning a pair of turnovers into 14 points is huge, especially when the defending state champions were playing without not only its starting quarterback, but also Air Force-bound defensive end/tight end Harrison Unger who was helped off the field in the first quarter after his first down reception.

Edwards made sure West Bloomfield would be hoisting the state championship trophy when he took advantage of great blocks by sophomore Dallin Henry and freshman Ryan Ross and broke loose up the middle for a 71-yard TD run to push the lead to 31-0 with 4:49 left in the third.

Edwards scored his third TD of the game on a 16-yarder for a 38-0 lead with 2:08 remaining in the third.

Ward kicked a 45-yard field goal to show off his strong leg with 4:13 left for the 41-0 margin.

West Bloomfield piled up 361 yards on the ground on 33 attempts.

