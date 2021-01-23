New Lothrop best in Division 7 football again

Detroit — New Lothrop's football program is back on top in Division 7 after surviving Traverse City St. Francis, 42-35, in the title game at Ford Field on Saturday morning.

A 35-7 lead in the second quarter for New Lothrop (11-0) came very close to evaporating in the second half as St. Francis (9-3) scored four second half touchdowns to draw within one score two times. New Lothrop recovered an onside kick attempt from St. Francis and then used up all four downs to finally put things out of reach.

The win caps an undefeated season for New Lothrop and its third state championship, the most recent having come two seasons ago in 2018.

Coach Clint Galvas can now claim two state titles and has put together an impressive stretch since taking over New Lothrop in 2009. His teams have finished their seasons undefeated or with one loss 10 out of 12 times, never having a losing season.

As a program, New Lothrop is enjoying quite the run as well. It's made the playoffs 21 straight years, and its last losing season was in 1998.

New Lothrop averaged nearly 40 points per game in the four games leading up to the championship and then flexed its offensive muscle even more in the first half at Ford Field. Senior Julius Garza was a big part of that. The offensive weapon got loose several times, scoring through the air, on the ground and on special teams.

Senior quarterback Cam Orr seemed comfortable at the controls of New Lothrop's offense in the first half, picking apart the St. Francis defense and hitting his receivers with room to run. Orr, also a defensive lineman, was only a backup when New Lothrop took the 2018 title but has improved significantly since then and is committed to play football at Ferris State.

New Lothrop wasted no time getting the scoring started. It needed only two plays on its first drive to go 59 yards and take a 6-0 lead. Senior running back Will Muron ran to the right, picked up a block, broke a tackle and stumbled into the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown.

St. Francis answered with a 14-play, 67-yard drive that took up 7:40 and was capped with a three yard touchdown run from junior running back Gabe Olivier. An extra point made it 7-6 for St. Francis

On the ensuing kickoff, Garza caught the ball on the right side of the field, started toward the middle and then cut back right, taking it all the way for an 83-yard special teams score. Garza then caught a pass for a two-point conversion to make it 14-7 for New Lothrop.

In the second quarter, Garza made St. Francis pay again, this time snagging a ball for a 65-yard catch and run touchdown from Orr to seemingly put New Lothrop in control, 20-7.

A couple drives later Garza plunged into the end zone for a three-yard rushing score. A two-point conversion made it 28-7 for New Lothrop.

Later in the second quarter Orr got in on the action with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, diving into the end zone and stretching New Lothrop's lead to 28, 35-7.

Senior running back Aidan Schmuckal found pay dirt for St. Francis in the third quarter and started the comeback attempt, absorbing a lot of contact for a two-yard rushing score to draw St Francis to within three scores, 35-15.

In the fourth quarter St. Francis capped off a 9:19, 66-yard drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak by junior Charlie Peterson, making it a two-score game, 35-22, with 9:08 left.

On New Lothrop's ensuing drive, it had a punt attempt blocked which set up an easy, two-yard rushing touchdown from Schmuckal, drawing St. Francis to within a score, 35-28 with 6:43 left, and making New Lothrop's 125 allotted fans quite nervous.

It seemed like Garza then saved the day for New Lothrop, catching several balls and capping the ensuing drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to make it 42-28 with fewer than three minutes left, but St. Francis returned the kickoff deep into New Lothrop territory, and then Peterson hit junior tight end Josh Groves, who barely kept his feet in bounds, for a seven-yard touchdown to make it 42-35 for New Lothrop.

New Lothrop recovered the onside kick attempt but it still got to fourth down before time expired.

The championship appearance was St. Francis' 10th but first since 2009. It started the season slowly at 1-2 but then ripped off eight-straight wins before running into New Lothrop.

St. Francis' coach, Josh Sellers, had a very successful first tenure with St. Francis from 2003 to 2007, winning two state championships after taking over from his Hall of Fame father, Larry.

After an eight-year hiatus, during which he was coaching high school football in Tennessee, Sellers came back to St. Francis and has seen four regional titles since, but the 2020 season was the best of his second tenure.