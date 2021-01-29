MHSAA's Mark Uyl hopeful positive dialogue will 'bear results' for winter contact sports

Mark Uyl is counting on an improved relationship with Elizabeth Hertel, the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to get the winter contact sports season underway.

Uyl, the Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director, hopes the science and data persuades Hertel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow high school teams to have contact practice and then games in the upcoming days, not weeks.

“I have to thank the new director of the Department of Health and Human Services," Uyl said during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday. "I can tell you that the previous four days of communication this week with the health department has been better than it probably has been in the previous four months.

“There certainly is a very clear change that communication and dialogue is something that is valued by Director Hertel and we’re appreciative of the communication that we’ve had. Now, at some point here we need decisions to be made and hopefully those will be made very, very quickly, but to be completely fair we need to thank Director Hertel.”

Robert Gordon resigned as MDHHS director last week.

Uyl and the MHSAA said on Jan. 14 that contact sports — boys and girls basketball, hockey, wrestling and competitive cheer — would allow contact practice to start on Feb. 1 and competition on Feb. 4. But Whitmer announced a week ago that winter contact sports must maintain non-contact through Feb. 21.

Subscription: Students, parents among those speaking out in Lansing for return of high school sports

On Jan. 16, winter teams could meet for non-contact practice and Uyl feels the student-athletes will be in shape for contact practice and competition when Whitmer gives Uyl and his staff the thumbs up with the go-ahead.

Uyl and his staff were proud to have fall sports — volleyball, girls swimming and football — completed during the last two weekends. The MHSAA got the job done by working with the MDHHS and its pilot-testing program, which had 5,300 student-athletes tested with only 57 having a positive test.

“We have worked to get information and data to the decision-makers, which really have been the Office of the Governor as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” Uyl said. “The two most pressing questions that I think that every person connected to school sports has had now, really going back to mid-November, has been what are the numbers that are currently preventing us from playing? Then the corollary question to that is what do the numbers have to look like for us to play?

“Going back to mid-November, given the escalating daily cases, given the fact that the positive test rate was quite high, we certainly could understand why not just school sports but many other things went on pause going back to the numbers.

“You now fast forward a little more than two-and-a-half months later and our number of statewide daily new cases is a third of what they were back in mid-November and the positive test rate is now half of what it was then. So it does beg the question right now, given those great improvements to those metrics, what are the metrics being used specifically when it comes to school sports? Those are the two questions that we continue to push every day and that certainly continues.”

More: Senate asks Whitmer to lift restrictions on winter student sports

Uyl noted that other winter sports, such as gymnastics, bowling and boys swimming, are currently underway.

Earlier this month when Uyl and his staff announced that the first contact practice would be on Feb. 1, he also said girls basketball districts would begin on March 22 and boys basketball on March 23. The state semifinals and finals would be set for April 7-9 for girls basketball and April 8-10 for boys.

Uyl knows under Whitmer's current plan to shut down contact practice through Feb. 21, championships could be pushed back until late April, which is something he doesn't want to happen since spring sports were canceled last spring.

"We're now about a month-and-a-half out from the first published day spring sports practice can begin," Uyl said. "The reality is that we need to see exactly when winter sports can start. Once winter sports are able to fully compete, once we know what that start date is, we can then set the end date in terms of tournament experience and then we should also be able to finalize exactly what that spring calendar is going to look like as well.

"We have been trying to bring the new director up to speed with all the data and metrics. Folks can criticize me for a lot of things, but not being willing to pick up a phone and communicate and talk to people, whether it's easy conversations or difficult conversations, that's something that we feel like we do pretty well around here. Thankfully the new director kind of sees the world the same way, so we're hoping the foundation and the work that's happened here the last four days will hopefully bear some results here soon."

david.goricki@detroitnews.com