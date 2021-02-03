Michigan flips Oak Park star Rayshaun Benny from Michigan State commit

It was a double-whammy for Michigan recruiting Wednesday morning.

A late push from Michigan flipped four-star defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny from Michigan State to the Wolverines, and, not long after, three-star defensive tackle Ikechukwu Iwunnah, who had been a Colorado commit, also announced he is heading to Michigan.

Benny tweeted "official" on Wednesday morning, the first day of the national signing period. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Benny out of Oak Park High was No. 5 on The Detroit News Blue Chip list. Iwunnah is 6-4, 280 pounds from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial.

Both were heavily recruited by Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, who last month had his contract extended after his original two-year deal expired.

Adding both players is a significant boost for the Wolverines, who have needs on the defensive line, particularly at tackle. They received a commitment a week ago from four-star George Rooks, who also is expected to sign today. Rooks, 6-4, 260 pounds, played for St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey.

On Monday, Benny told The News he was looking forward to becoming a Spartan and said he was planning to sign with MSU. But Benny, who was still talking to Texas and Kentucky, as well as Michigan, clearly was keeping options open.

He was the second-highest-rated member of MSU’s class. Benny is rated No. 195 overall by 247Sports composite and the No. 16 defensive tackle in the country.

During the early signing period in December, Michigan signed 20 seniors, including five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and 10 four-star players. Michigan also has added graduate transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the early signing period that he and his staff would continue recruiting into the February signing period while also looking to the NCAA transfer portal to shore up the roster, particularly on defense.

Harbaugh last month signed a contract extension that takes him through the 2025 season. He also has revamped his staff. On offense, Sherrone Moore, who has been tight ends coach, is co-offensive coordinator and will coaching the offensive line. Jay Harbaugh, who coached running backs, is coaching tight ends and special teams, while Josh Gattis remains as offensive coordinator, Mike Hart has been hired to coach running backs and former West Bloomfield football coach Ron Bellamy receivers.

Michigan’s defensive staff also has been overhauled. Mike Macdonald is the new defensive coordinator and Maurice Linguist is co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach. George Helow is the new safeties coach. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua, whose contract expired earlier last month, returns, along with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who is entering his second season with the Wolverines.

