Local recruiting: River Rouge develops pipeline with Morgan State; Belleville's Dhue-Reid undecided

River Rouge has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in past few years, winning the 2019 Division 3 championship and making a return trip to Ford Field to compete for the state title last month, losing 40-30 to DeWitt.

River Rouge had 14 players sign National Letters of Intent, five in the early period in December and another nine Wednesday.

“This is my state championship, this is the most exciting day for me every year,” River Rouge coach Corey Parker said. “We had nine young men sign today, 14 overall since we had five in the early signing period, so we’re really excited about this group.”

In the Early Signing Period, defensive back Armorion Smith signed with Cincinnati, quarterback Mareyohn Hrabowski signed with Western Michigan, offensive lineman Jalen Johnson signed with Ball State, offensive lineman Chance Moore signed with Morgan State and defensive tackle Pius Odjugo, Central Michigan.

Smith is already at Cincinnati, trying to get a head start on the rest of the 2021 class.

On Wednesday, defensive back Carlos Lumpkin-Porter signed with Morgan State, defensive back Davion Haynes with Grand Valley, defensive back Jalen Heath with Graceland University, defensive lineman Darrin Mixon with Trine University, offensive lineman Terray McCain with Central State University, defensive back Demetrius Jester with Trinity International University, offensive lineman Tyler McMillian with Mississippi State University and receivers Tayshaun Massey and Dejon Mayes with Siena Heights.

River Rouge is developing a pipeline with Morgan State, sending Dream Team running back De’Andre Bulley (1,976 yards, 22 TDs) to the campus in Baltimore a year ago.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” said Parker of Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley. “He’s doing a fantastic job building up that program.”

Bulley and Morgan State will be opening up their season Feb. 20 against Delaware State.

“There’s going to be some college football this spring, weird but we’ve got something,” Parker said.

NAIA schools will also be playing this spring with Concordia playing Siena Heights Feb. 27.

Belleville’s undecided pair

Belleville coach Jermain Crowell said record-breaking quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid and three-star offensive lineman Ramir Lewis were still undecided on where they planned to play Wednesday afternoon.

Dhue-Reid, who holds the state record for career TD passes, was deciding between Alabama State and Tuskegee while Lewis was deciding between multiple Historically Black colleges and universities.

Dhue-Reid is ranked No. 18 on The News Blue Chip list and is The News Dream Team quarterback while Lewis is No. 42.

Southfield A&T athlete Robert Army has also yet to sign. He was set to sign with Iowa State in December, but decided to wait, then still had offers from Marshall and Toledo, but again did not sign Wednesday. Army is No. 25.

Muskegon duo GLIAC-bound

Muskegon coach Shane Fairfield is looking forward to watching his players, quarterback Amari Crowley and defensive back Tyreese Oakes play against each other in the GLIAC.

Crowley signed with Ferris State and Oakes with Grand Valley. Oaks is No. 55 on The News Blue Chip list.

Crowley had multiple Mid-American Conference offers, including Buffalo and Central Michigan.

Oakes, a three-star safety, had offers from Cincinnati, Buffalo and Central Michigan.

“We got T.O. (Oakes) playing at Grand Valley and Crowley playing at Ferris so that will be fun to see them competing against each other,” Fairfield said.

Tuggle headed to Bethune-Cookman

Detroit Central athlete Jus’tyz Tuggle, a first-team All-Detroit selection, signed with Bethune-Cookman.

“I signed with Bethune-Cookman, took a visit a few months ago to see what it was about and once I got down there (Daytona Beach), I liked the campus and what the coaches were saying to me,” Tuggle said. “I also heard about the HBC schools, the Historical Black Colleges and how they help you out more and I wanted to get the extra help in my academics.”

Tuggle was recruited to play slot receiver.

Goricki’s Blue Chip list

1. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, OL, Clarkston (Notre Dame)

2. Damon Payne, Belleville, 6-4, 300, DL, Belleville (Alabama)

3. Donovan Edwards, 6-1, 185, RB, West Bloomfield (Michigan)

4. Garrett Dellinger, 6-5, 280, OL, Clarkston (LSU)

5. Rayshaun Benny, 6-4, 270, OL, Oak Park (Michigan)

6. Giovanni El-Hadi, 6-4, 285, OL, Sterling Heights Stevenson (Michigan)

7. Jamari Buddin, 6-3, 210, LB, Belleville (Penn State)

8. Raheem Anderson, 6-3, 300, C, Detroit Cass Tech (Michigan)

9. Kalen King, 5-11, 180, CB, Detroit Cass Tech (Penn State)

10. Jaylen Reed, 6-0, 190, S, Detroit King (Penn State)

11. Andrel Anthony, 6-2, 180, WR, East Lansing (Michigan)

12. Kobe King, 6-1, 230, LB/RB, Detroit Cass Tech (Penn State)

13. Caleb Tiernan, 6-7, 290, OL/DL, Detroit Country Day (Northwestern)

14. Anthony Tyus III, 6-1, 215, RB/DB, Portage Northern (Northwestern)

15. Jace Williams, 6-5, 200, WR, Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Miami of Ohio)

16. Deion Burks, 5-10, 180, WR, Belleville (Purdue)

17. Caden Woodall, 6-1, 220, Sr., RB, Livonia Stevenson (Harvard)

18. Christian Dhue-Reid, 5-10, 230, Sr., QB, Belleville (??)

19. Ru’Quan Buckley, 6-6, 260, OL, Wyoming Godwin Heights (Nebraska)

20. Terrence Enos, 6-5, 320, OL, Detroit Cass Tech (Pittsburgh)

21. Tyson Watson, 6-6, 260, DE, Warren Mott (Michigan State)

22. Ethan Boyd, 6-7, 285, OL, East Lansing (Michigan State)

23. Zach Trainor, 6-2, 205, QB, Walled Lake Western (Eastern Illinois)

24. Brendan Sullivan, 6-3, 195, QB, Davison (Northwestern)

25. Robert Army, 6-1, 180, Athlete, Southfield A&T (??)

26. D. J. Stepney, 6-0, 180, RB-S, Macomb Dakota (Central Michigan)

27. Davion Primm, 6-0, 200, RB, Oak Park (Michigan State)

28. Derrick Harmon, 6-3, 320, DT/OT, Detroit Loyola (Michigan State)

29. Maxwell Hairston, 6-1, 170, CB, West Bloomfield (Kentucky)

30. Armorion Smith, 6-2, 190, S, River Rouge (Cincinnati)

31. Josh Thompson, 6-4, 290, T, Fenton (Northwestern)

32. Caleb Banks, 6-6, 235, DE, Southfield A&T (Louisville)

33. Brady Rose, 5-7, 170, Athlete, Muskegon Mona Shores (Ferris State)

34. Jaylin Mines, 6-1, 190, S, Oak Park (Toledo)

35. Brandon Honorable, 6-7, 300, OL, Detroit King (Pittsburgh)

36. Davion Weatherspoon, 6-1, 295, OL, Harper Woods (Ohio)

37. Kyle Fugedi, 6-6, 270, OL, Livonia Franklin (Pittsburgh)

38. Michael Heldman, 6-4, 235, DE, Romeo (Central Michigan)

39. Quillen Howze, 6-0, 175, Athlete, Chippewa Valley (Buffalo)

40. David Holloman, 5-11, 200, RB, Auburn Hills Avondale (Indiana)

41. Weston Jones, 6-5, 260. OL, Romeo (BYU)

42. Ramier Lewis, 6-7, 330, OL, Belleville (??)

43. Austin Roon, 6-3, 220, LB, Byron Center (Syracuse)

44. Marlon Dawson, 6-4, 230, DE/LB, Oak Park (Miami Ohio)

45. Doran Ray, 6-3, 275, DT, Detroit Cass Tech (Toledo)

46. Dalton Dueweke, 6-4, 270, OL, Utica Eisenhower (Western Michigan)

47. Pius Odjugo, 6-3, 320, DT, River Rouge (Central Michigan)

48. Erza McAllister, 6-0, 170, WR, Marshall (Vanderbilt)

49. Mareyohn Hrabowski, 6-4, 205, QB, River Rouge (Western Michigan)

50. Conor Easthope, 6-2, 185, QB, Ann Arbor Pioneer (Harvard)

51. Carson Briggs, 6-6, 290, OL, Traverse City Central (Western Michigan)

52. Clarence Wilson, 6-3, 250, DE, Detroit Cass Tech (Toledo)

53. Trevor Jones, 6-4, 270, OL, Ypsilanti Lincoln (Central Michigan)

54. Esean Carter, 6-2, 265, DT, Detroit King (Toledo)

55. Tyreese Oakes, 6-0, 175, CB, Muskegon (Grand Valley)

56. Reaquin Lee, 5-10, 190, RB, Southfield A&T (Ball State)

57. Jaillen Howze, 6-1, 210, LB, Chippewa Valley (Buffalo)

58. Charlie Sims, 6-5, 330, OL, Detroit Cass Tech (??)

59. Ali Fisher, 6-1, 180, WR, Ann Arbor Pioneer (Buffalo)

60. Cam’ron Burford, 5-10, 180, RB, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (??)

(tie) Elijah Rikard, 6-1, 180, DB, U-D Jesuit (Central Michigan)