Tuesday's high schools: Hagemann, Whitehorn help Detroit Edison win opener over Birmingham Marian

Bloomfield Hills — Damiya Hagemann showed why she is the front-runner for Miss Basketball, setting the tempo for Detroit Edison in its season-opening 65-49 win over Birmingham Marian Tuesday night.

Hagemann, a 5-foot-7 point guard who will play next year at Michigan State, scored 16, including nine during an early 9-2 run to turn a 9-7 deficit into a 16-11 cushion. Edison led the rest of the way.

“We had a rough start, I started out with a turnover and I felt like I just needed to get my team to trust me and my points would be a start for our transition and energy,” said Hagemann, who also had eight assists.

Edison — which won three consecutive state championships (Class C in 2017, ’18, Division 2 in ’19) and was ranked No. 1 when the season was halted in the regionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic — caused problems with its quickness, forcing six turnovers with its full-court pressure in the opening quarter and six more in the second to take a 38-26 halftime lead.

Edison took its largest lead of 16 points (44-28) early in the third on Madisen Wardell’s three-point play (basket and free throw), but Marian forward Shannon Kennedy (21 points) rallied her team back, scoring 10 third-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers to pull Marian within 48-42.

But, Edison’s defense would continue to force turnovers and Kennedy would pick up her third and fourth fouls within a minute stretch late in the third, resulting in another double-digit Edison lead heading into the fourth.

First, 6-foot junior guard Ruby Whitehorn made a pair of free throws, then guard Na’kiya Bonner made a three-point play after getting a steal for a 54-43 lead with 25 seconds remaining.

Whitehorn, a 6-foot junior guard who has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida, Duke and Oklahoma, had a double-double (21 points, 11 rebounds, six offensive) with Bonner contributing 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

“Ruby’s a dynamic player, she can do whatever we need her to do,” said Hagemann of Whitehorn.

Said Whitehorn: “I love rebounding and I feel like I’m really athletic so I just go get the ball.”

More girls basketball

►Dearborn 63, Livonia Franklin 47: Malak Alhajj and Erin Moran each scored 14 for Dearborn (1-0). Kalin Bates scored 13 and Sammy Provenzano 12 for Franklin (0-1).

►Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Dexter 25: Lauren Smiley scored nine and had seven steals and Ellie Tisko scored eight for Mercy (1-0). Kylee Niswonger scored 10 for Dexter (0-1).

►Hartland 51, Howell 24: Leah Lappin scored 13 for Hartland (1-0). Maeve St. John scored 13 for Howell (0-1).

►Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 46, Detroit Cristo Rey 20: Bella Raynish scored 12 and Lauren Buckley had eight points for St. Mary’s (1-0), it’s first win in school history. Carrington Boards scored 10 for Cristo Rey (0-1).

►Plymouth 67, Novi 42: Kyra Brandon scored 20 with five assists and Ella Riley had 17 points for Plymouth (1-0). Hannah Lindsay scored nine for Novi (0-1).

►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 45, Grosse Pointe North 40: Ari Woodeck had 15 points and six rebounds, Tricia Sankiewicz scored 12 and Crystal Ridgeway 11 for Lakeview (1-0). Natalie Babock and Maddie Aohler each scored 13 for North (0-1).

►Walled Lake Central 45, South Lyon 21: Kylei Anderson had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Maddie Schops scored 11 for Central (1-0). South Lyon is 0-1.

Girls scores

Belleville 65, Westland John Glenn 40

Canton 61, Northville 53

Dearborn Fordson 41, Livonia Stevenson 36

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 55, Port Huron Northern 31

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 65, Whitmore Lake 28

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 46, Bloomfield Hills 27

Royal Oak Shrine 41, Wixom St. Catherine 39

Sandusky 53, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 29

Boys basketball

►Detroit Cass Tech 63, Detroit Western 36: Jamil Gardner scored 17 with four steals and Mekhai Walker had 16 points and five rebounds for Cass Tech (1-0). Western is 0-1.

►Detroit Douglass 59, Detroit East English Village 50: Pierre Brooks II had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Javantae Randle scored 12 and Alexander Wiltz 10 for Douglass (1-0) . Tyrese Jones scored a team-high 24 and Robert Robinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for East English (0-1).

►Grosse Pointe South 60, Detroit Loyola 46: Anthony Benard had 16 points and five rebounds and Tommy Hessburgh had 14 and 13 for South (1-0).

►Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 82, Madison Heights Lamphere 33: Julian Roper scored 17 points and Peter Nwoke scored 16 for St. Mary’s (1-0). Sema-j Ramsey scored eight for Lamphere (0-1).

►Plymouth 44, Novi 43: Kane Elmy scored nine points for Plymouth (1-0). Bryce Lubin scored 20 for Novi (0-1).

►Troy 63, Fraser 16: Brody Parker scored 19 and passed 1,000 career points and Ethan Imerzian added 11 for Troy (1-0). Fraser is 0-1.

►Warren Michigan Math & Science 61, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 26: Devon Moore scored 22 and Steven Givens had 10 for MMSA (1-0). Trecetan Cadelina scored eight for Austin Catholic (0-1).

►White Lake Lakeland 61, Walled Lake Northern 60: Caleb Zurek, who finished with 26 points, hit the winning basket with 0.9 seconds left, while Andrew Turnquist scored 14 with nine rebounds for Lakeland (1-0). Kevin Robertson had 20 points and both Jesse Lawson and Johnny Archer scored 14 for Northern (0-1).

Boys scores

Bloomfield Hills 44, Birmingham Seaholm 39

Canton 54, Northville 53

Detroit Renaissance 54, Detroit Henry Ford 45

Livonia Franklin 41, Dearborn 38

Livonia Stevenson 53, Dearborn Fordson 45

