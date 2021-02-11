Sonny Wilson leads balanced attack in U-D Jesuit's season-opening win over Lincoln

Ypsilanti — U-D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly has something special going on and his name is Sonny Wilson.

Wilson showed why Donnelly had compared him to former U-D Jesuit and Michigan State star point guard Cassius Winston on a couple of occasions, using his quickness and playmaking ability to lead his team to a 91-79, season-opening win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night.

Wilson has a lot of options to work with, too.

It was the first time the We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

teams have played since Lincoln defeated U-D Jesuit in the Division 1 championship game in 2019 with Emoni Bates leading the way.

The Bates Era has come to an end with Emoni joining his father’s newly formed school, Ypsi Prep Academy.

With Bates gone, it was 6-foot-3 sophomore Braelon Green’s turn to lead and he made sure he would take center stage against Wilson, a lightning quick 6-foot sophomore point guard.

Wilson is a slender version of Winston, but then again he is just a sophomore and the comparisons will be fun to watch as the games continue in the weeks, months and years ahead.

Wilson finished with 24 points and eight assists, helping U-D Jesuit open a 69-53 lead after three quarters while helping his team shoot 65% from the field.

Senior JonMarcus Roland scored 20; junior Charles Turner, 15, making four 3-pointers; and sophomore Zavier Banks, 13 points for U-D Jesuit.

Wilson was busy getting his teammates involved in the opening quarter, dishing out four assists to help U-D Jesuit take a 20-18 lead.

Then, after Green scored five, including a 3-pointer early in the second quarter for a 25-23 Lincoln lead, Wilson went on the offensive and scored 11 during an 18-6 run to turn the deficit into a 41-31 lead.

“This was our first game of the season and it felt great, just fun to be out there playing again,” Wilson said. “We have a lot of options, everybody on our team plays hard and can score. We look to score in transition, just make sure that everyone runs their lanes the right way. We just play unselfish. We have a lot of guys who returned from last year, so we feel good about things.”

And, about his second-quarter scoring?

“I just look to see what the defense gives me, just coming off the screen and if I got a shot, I’ll take it, but if not, I’ll just create for my teammates and see what’s open,” Wilson said.

After the pivotal 18-6 run, U-D Jesuit led the rest of the way with a 28-point third-quarter resulting in a 69-53 advantage with a number of U-D players showing their ability, including Turner, who scored nine in the quarter, making a pair of 3-pointers, Roland, eight and junior guard Chris Mutebi, seven.

While U-D Jesuit should challenge defending Catholic League champion Orchard Lake St. Mary’s for the league title, Lincoln should make some noise in the SEC Red, moving up to the top division this season.

Green (23 points) has multiple options to work with in junior shooting guard Gabe Damey (26 points, 12-of-17 shooting) and 3-point threat 6-5 senior Jaylen Broyles (21 points, three 3-pointers).

More boys basketball

Troy 78, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 70 (2OT): Brody Parker and Ethan Emerzian both scored 20 points for Troy (2-0, 1-0 OAA). Trevor Smith scored 27 and Zac Jones had 13 for Stoney Creek (1-1, 0-1).

Girls basketball

Macomb Dakota 41, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 31: Ella Burger scored 15 points with four assists and three rebounds and Jackie Monoso had six points and two rebounds for Dakota (1-0). Chippewa Valley is 0-2.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed.