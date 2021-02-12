Friday's high school basketball: Marian overcomes first-quarter hiccups, downs Mercy

The Detroit News

When a plan doesn't work, making a change isn't as bad as it seems.

Birmingham Marian came back from a rough first quarter to defeat Farmington Hills Mercy 53-43 on Friday night.

The last time these two teams met was around a year ago when Mercy was victorious in a 51-40 game in the CHSL Tournament Championship.

Marian started the game by running a zone that confused Mercy's defense and led 10-7 after the first timeout; then Mercy went on a 13-4 run thanks to senior Jill Smith, who had nine points in the quarter.

Marian junior Sarah Sylvester had six points in the quarter.

After seeing their lead disappear, Marian went back to playing man-to-man in the second quarter, which held Mercy scoreless for over five minutes, and allowed only six points in the quarter overall.

Marian's big second-quarter run came off of senior Sarah Kennedy, who had 14 of the school's 16 points. She grabbed offensive rebounds, made tough baskets off the dribble, and got to the line six times, but only making three free throws, making the score 30-26 at halftime.

Although Mercy shot poorly after the first quarter, it was able to stay in the game by grabbing offensive rebounds and limiting the number of chances for Marian to take advantage of its stalling offense.

Mercy's third quarter went as bad as the second, only scoring six points and committing turnovers while being unable to take advantage of second-chance opportunities.

But even with the bad shooting, Marian couldn't set the game away, only leading 42-32 when the final quarter began.

Mercy cut the deficit by five with under five minutes remaining, holding Marian scoreless and forcing turnovers.

But, freshman McKensie Swanson hit two free throws to bring the lead back to seven, and six straight combined points from Sylvester and Kennedy brought the lead to 15 points with less than three minutes remaining.

The lead never went back to double digits and Marian was able to secure the victory.

Smith led Mercy in scoring with 12 points.

More girls basketball

Dearborn 58, Westland John Glenn 41: Malak Alhajj scored 12 and Erin Moran had 11 points for Dearborn (2-0). Taylor Watkins-Johnson scored 20 with 10 steals and Tesiearra Jones scored 10 with seven rebounds for John Glenn (0-2).

Gibraltar Carlson 54, Allen Park 43: Emma Shimizu scored 28 for Carlson (2-0). Mia Nightingale scored 12 and Emma Bateman 11 points for Allen Park (1-1).

Hartland 49, Brighton 30: Lillee Gustasson scored 14 and had 20 rebounds for Hartland (2-0). Mary Copple scored 21 for Brighton (1-1).

Plymouth 57, Canton 45: Ainsley Florence had 20 points, Kyra Brandon scored 14 with eight assists and Ella Riley had 14 for Plymouth (2-0). Alex Bohn scored 11 and Kate Burns had 10 for Canton (1-1).

Romulus 68, Melvindale 15: Ciara Hardy scored 23 and Tionna Carter 16 for Romulus (1-0). Melvindale is 0-1.

Romulus Summit 45, Grosse Ile 39: Harmony Wiley scored 17 and Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 14 for Summit (1-0). Natalie Christnagel scored 13 for Grosse Ile (1-1).

Boys basketball

Canton 47, Plymouth 38: Lake McIntosh scored 20 for Canton (2-0). Kane Elmy scored 13 for Plymouth (1-1).

Detroit Cass Tech 58, Detroit Henry Ford 52: It was a back-and-forth battle, but a run in the fourth quarter gave Cass Tech a cushion to secure the victory.

Cass Tech Head Coach Steve Hall said this game was no different than previous matchups with Henry Ford.

“It’s a league game; it’s always tough. It’s always a tough game with Ford and they usually come down to the fourth quarter,” Hall said.

Hall said the depth of his team played a pivotal role in the victory.

“Our depth played a part because we were able to wear Henry Ford down. They were aggressive in the first three quarters, and then our depth played a key role,” Hall said.

Cass Tech was led by its young core of junior guard Duane Wright with 15 points and five steals, Christian Hairston with 13, and Mekhai Walker with 10.

Hall said he was impressed with how his young players handled the pressure.

“Those guys, to be first-year starters and underclassmen, showed a lot of poise and toughness to close that game out,” Hall said.

Cass Tech moves to 2-0. Henry Ford drops to 0-2.

Detroit CMA 57, Detroit Cody 48: Ryan Jackson scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Jeremiah Henderson had 15 points for CMA (1-1). Demetrius Ware scored 21 for Cody (1-1).

Detroit Douglass 62, Detroit Osborn 48: Pierre Brooks II scored 40 with 10 rebounds and Javantae Randle had 20 points and 21 rebounds for Douglass (2-0). Osborn is 0-1.

Detroit Edison 99, Detroit Cornerstone 54: Ralph Bland scored 23, Dave Hughes had 18 points with nine rebounds and six steals and Bryce Eaton scored 17 for Edison (2-0). Carlos Paul scored 21 for Cornerstone (0-2).

Detroit King 68, Detroit Southeastern 38: Chansey Willis Jr. scored 22 and Devin Walker, Lamont Parks Jr. and Travis Turner Jr. each had 10 for King (3-0). Devin Waugh scored 17 and Jeremy Wright 10 for Southeastern (1-1).

Grosse Pointe South 59, Utica Eisenhower 48: Will Johnson scored 17 and Anthony Benard had 15 for South (2-0). Eisenhower is 0-2.

Hamtramck 70, Harper Woods 20: Javier Whitaker scored 17 and Kamari Green had 17 with eight rebounds for Hamtramck (2-0). Harper Woods is 0-1.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 61, Warren Lincoln 38: Jayland Randall scored 20, Angelo Vega 11, and Dylan Grant had 12 points and seven rebounds for Chandler Park (2-0). Lincoln is 0-2.

Howell 41, Novi 39: Danny Honkala scored 15 for Howell (1-1). Bryce Lubin scored 23 for Novi (0-2).

Macomb Dakota 87, Grosse Pointe North 68: Joshua Hines scored 43 and had seven rebounds and Tymias Williams had 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight blocks for Dakota (1-0). Jordan Shepperd scored 28 for Grosse Pointe (0-1).

New Haven 54, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 49: Brett Wiles scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Desmond Gilleylen had 13 and Emmanuel Hunter scored 10 for New Haven (2-0). Christian Johnson scored 20 and Jemari Mack had 11 points for L’Anse Creuse North (1-2).

Port Huron Northern 65, Macomb L'Anse Creuse 55: Tyler Jamison scored a game-high 39 points for Northern (1-0). Caron Williams scored 21, Donovan Weatherly had 19 points and Dyviontey Williams had 10 for L'Anse Creuse (1-2).

Romulus Summit Academy 79, Westfield Prep 15: Orlando Lovejoy Jr. scored 22, Jamel Johnson 12, Dontez Scott 13 with seven assists, and James Wright had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Summit (2-0). Westfield Prep is 0-1.

Warren Fitzgerald 46, Fraser 35: George McCree scored 15 and had 10 rebounds for Fitzgerald (2-0). Angelo Adams scored 14 for Fraser (0-2)

Woodhaven 61, Taylor 32: Elisha Warren scored 29 and had 19 rebounds for Woodhaven (2-0). Taylor is 1-2.

Kameron Goodwill is a freelance writer. Detroit News staff contributed.