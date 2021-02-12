Lakeland girls, Walled Lake boys take home boardercross state titles

Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

The snowboarding boardercross championships were dominated by the two schools at Alpine Valley in White Lake on Friday afternoon.

State qualifiers were Feb. 4, where 40 boys and 40 girls earned their placement into the state finals. Last year’s winners were Brighton’s boys’ team and Pinckney’s girls’ team.

The event is not sanctioned by the Michigan High School Athletic Association but is organized by Michigan High School Snowboard Association.

Dillon Fulcher won the boys' individual state championship for Walled Lake. Cole Caspers for West Bloomfield came in second, Landen Matt was third and Tyler Ponitz fourth, both for Lakeland.

Sophia Shaw was the best boarder on the girls’ side, winning the individual title and having the best score for Lakeland in the team competition. Teammate Brynn Diehl finished second, Lucy Gallagher came in third for Walled Lake and Casey Meadows for Milford was fourth in the individual finals.

Walled Lake won the boys' team finals by nearly 400 more points over Milford. Led by Fulcher, who notched 634 points in the team race, Walled Lake totaled 9,639 points. Milford had 9,266, Lakeland was third with 9,216, Detroit Catholic Central had 9,063 in fourth place and Brighton was fifth with 8,810 points.

Other racers for Walled Lake were Blake Moynihan, Thomas Carter, Justin Norgrove, Dylan Tuttle, Gavin Noonan, Paul Jones, Matthew Rappuhn, Mason Galorneau and Marcin Ugolnik.

Lakeland’s victory in the girl’s competition was tight with its competitors, but the team pulled away with high scores from Shaw, Diehl and Rylee Parton. Isabella McCrum and Olivia Schneider rounded out the championship day for Lakeland. Each team in the finals had five racers, compared to 10 in the boy’s competition. Lakeland finished with 3,265 points and Milford was second at 3,198, similar to the boys’ team competition. Howell finished third with 3,155, Hartland came in fourth with 3,079 and Mercy had 3,053 in fifth place.

