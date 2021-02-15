Monday's high school basketball: Grosse Pointe North girls edge rival Grosse Pointe South in OT

Jonathan Szczepaniak

Special to The Detroit News

Sophomore Sophia Borowski scored 11 and fellow classmate Annabel Ayrault added 10 as Grosse Pointe North downed rival Grosse Pointe South 37-34 in overtime on Monday.

North coach Gary Bennett was impressed with how his underclassmen played overall. North is 2-1, 1-0 in Macomb Activities Conference Red Division.

“I was very pleased that they stepped up and hit some baskets at a critical time in the game,” Bennett said.

Senior Alexa Downey had 13 points to lead South (3-1, 0-1), which led 27-19 going into the final quarter before North tied it at 34-all. North outscored South 3-0 in overtime.

“We asked our kids to dig in and defend,” Bennett said.

More girls basketball

►Hamtramck 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 12: Kendall Sarver had 19 points with 12 rebounds and Aniysia Lewis had 14 points with five rebounds and three assists for Hamtramck (4-0). Clintondale is 0-2.

►Lincoln Park 51, Allen Park 45: Karrington Gordon had 33 points for Lincoln Park (1-2). Emily Dingman had 15 points and Mia Nightengale had 14 points for Allen Park (1-3).

►Madison Heights Lamphere 52, Warren Woods Tower 30: Nydia Shumate and Kate Robinson each had 13 points for Lamphere (1-0, 1-0 MAC Silver). Ayanna Dulin had 10 points for Warren Woods (0-2, 0-1).

►Plymouth Christian Academy 69, Southfield Christian 4: Anna Fernandez scored 29 points, Ariela Boboc had 13, and Allie Pilat had 10 for Plymouth (3-1). Southfield is 0-3.

►Riverview 67, Flat Rock 64: Cady Kaminske had 17 points, Elyssa Kincade had 16 points with 10 rebounds, Kylie Skidmore had 13 points, and Rayah Kolbusz had 10 points for Riverview (2-1, 2-1 Huron). Riley Osentoski had 19 points, and Kayla Giroux and Matajia Cerroni each had 13 points for Flat Rock (2-1, 2-1).

►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 63, Warren Cousino 27: Tricia Sinkiewicz had 25 points, Ari Wloveck had 20 points with 12 rebounds, and Kayla Austin had 12 points and 10 assists for Lakeview (3-0, 1-0 MAC Blue). Cousino is 1-2, 0-1.

►Taylor 23, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13: Amiah Thomas scored eight for Taylor (1-1). Sadie Gerlach scored five for Edsel Ford (1-2).



Girls scores

Battle Creek Calhoun Christian 68, Battle Creek Academy 20

Eastpointe 55, Hazel Park 35

Ferndale University 51, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40

Mackinaw City 54, Alba 17

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 43

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 53, Monroe Jefferson 26

North Branch 42, Yale 32

Riverview Gabriel Richard 36, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 23

Royal Oak 48, Farmington 40

St. Clair 46, Marine City 28

Trenton 51, Southgate Anderson 9

Utica Eisenhower 42, Macomb Dakota 34

Wyandotte 38, Gibraltar Carlson 37

Boys basketball

►Detroit CMA 65, Detroit Denby 52: Jeremiah Henderson had 31 points, Ryan Jackson had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeremiah Douglas had 10 points for CMA (2-1). Daquan Raheem and Anthony Harris each had 18 points for Denby (1-2).

►Detroit Douglass 85, St. Clair Shores South Lake 70: Pierre Brooks had 38 points and 12 rebounds, Javontae Randle had 30 points and 17 rebounds, and Damonn Tiggs had 13 points for Douglass (4-0). Artez Weathington had 35 points and Jalen Mosley had 15 points for South Lake (1-1).

►Taylor Trillium Academy 64, Detroit University Prep Math & Science 49: Elijahjuan Fishburn scored 18 points, six assists, and six rebounds and Demaryon Fishburn had 18 and 10 rebounds for Taylor (3-0). Michael Pope scored 25 points for University Prep (0-1).

Boys scores

Allen Park 38, Lincoln Park 33

Freeland 58, Bay City John Glenn 46

Mackinaw City 69, Alba 37

Richland Gull Lake 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 48

Southfield Christian 60, Plymouth Christian Academy 46

Southgate Anderson 65, Trenton 43

Taylor 63, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50

Wyandotte 51, Gibraltar Carlson 45