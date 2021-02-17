Roper leads St. Mary's over Rodgers, Grand Blanc

Orchard Lake — Northwestern-bound Julian Roper and No. 2 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s went head-to-head against four-star junior Ty Rodgers and No. 4 Grand Blanc Wednesday night in a showdown pushed back a day by the week’s snowstorm.

Roper proved he was the best player on the floor (29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) in leading St. Mary’s (3-0) to a 65-52 win.

“We practice hard every day for this so it’s just another game to us, shout out to Grand Blanc, they gave us a run for our money, but we went out here and earned it tonight, we were prepared and did what we had to do,” Roper said.

So, what worked for Roper?

“Just attacking, attacking the rim and then giving it to my teammates so I could get it back,” Roper said. “My teammates did a great job of getting it to me when I needed it so we could do what we needed to do to get the W.”

Roper, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior guard and a frontrunner for Mr. Basketball, was at his best early, helping St. Mary’s take a 7-0 lead.

First, Roper attacked the basket for the game’s opening points, then penetrated and found Will Smythe for a 3-pointer, and after taking a charge, came back and hit a 15-footer to conclude the run.

Roper was equally as good to start the second half, taking another charge, then grabbing a rebound and going coast-to-coast for a layup to cap an 8-0 run to give St. Mary’s its largest lead to that point, 36-26.

Grand Blanc never got closer than 37-30 the rest of the way with St. Mary’s junior guard Jack Crighton scoring all seven of his points in the third for a 44-35 lead heading into the fourth.

Roper scored 14 fourth-quarter points, including a driving dunk with Rodgers looking on for a 53-40 cushion.

Then, things got interesting as Rodgers, on a drive, didn’t get a call and lost the ball for his sixth turnover, then trying to get the ball back got tangled up with St. Mary’s 6-9 Harrison Ogochukwu, who was on the bottom of the pile.

St. Mary’s took its largest lead seconds later at 55-40 on a Kareem Rozier layup after breaking the press.

Rodgers, a physical, 6-6 guard/forward, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, making just 5-of-16 shots. Sophomore guard RJ Taylor scored 17 for Grand Blanc (3-1).

Rodgers scored five in the opening quarter, while guarded by Roper, to give Grand Blanc an 11-9 lead, capitalizing on second-chance opportunities. St. Mary’s led 12-11 after one querter when Roper again attacked the basket and found, Smythe who connected on his second 3-pointer from the right corner in the final seconds.

Rodgers had multiple turnovers in the second quarter, but found teammates Tmonte Boyd and Shamus Thompson for inside baskets to keep Grand Blanc close.

St. Mary’s outstanding junior point guard Kareem Rozier had trouble finishing at the basket for much of the first half, but again Roper took over, scoring off a driving layup to help St. Mary’s pull even at 14 after Rodgers’ three-point play (basket and free throw).

St. Mary’s also had inside scoring from 6-6, 225-pound DeCorion Temple (four points) and 6-8 center Peter Nwoke during the second, along with more strong play from Roper, including a breakaway dunk off a steal and a step-back 3-pointer for a 28-25 halftime lead.