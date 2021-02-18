Thursday's high schools: Wilson plays well on both ends to lead U-D Jesuit over King

Detroit — Sonny Wilson made sure his defensive play would ignite his offense Thursday night to help No. 9 U-D Jesuit defeat No. 5 Detroit King, 58-52.

King (3-1) played without 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward Omar Zeigler who is still recovering from knee (scoped) surgery.

U-D Jesuit (4-0) set the tempo by going on a 6-0 run to start the game, including consecutive transition baskets by Chris Mutebi.

But, standout King junior point guard Chansey Willis got his offense going in the final seconds of the first quarter, making three free throws to give King its first lead, 11-10.

Willis would score 10 during a 12-4 King run to open up a 20-14 lead with 4:39 left in the half.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

Less than two minutes later, Willis attacked the basket and found Jaylen Reed, who was stripped underneath by Wilson, who went coast-to-coast for a layup to pull U-D Jesuit within 22-20.

Wilson missed his first five shots before the transition basket which sparked his offense.

Wilson knocked down a 3-pointer to give U-D Jesuit a 23-22 lead, then made a short jumper to increase the lead to 27-24 and connected on another 3-pointer for a 30-24 halftime cushion.

“Defense just motivated me, second quarter I just talked to them, let’s go play hard and give our best effort and that’s what we did in the second quarter to turn things around,” said Wilson, who finished with 23 points, making 8-of-14 field goals.

“King always has been a great program, have great players and we just wanted to show that we had a better overall team than them.”

With Zeigler out, Willis stepped up and scored 11 of his 21 during the fourth quarter, including his third 3-pointer to pull King within 52-50 with 1:10 left, then two free throws after attacking the basket to cut the deficit to 54-52, but Phil Ragan made two free throws and Willis’ final 3-pointer missed the mark, leading to Mutebi’s transition dunk in the final seconds.

King junior guard Lamont Parks scored 11, making three 3-pointers and Davin Walker, nine points.

Mutebi and JonMarcus Roland each scored eight for U-D Jesuit which shot 51% from the field and made 12-of-16 free throws.

U-D Jesuit will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at defending Catholic League champion and No. 2-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

More Thursday boys basketball

Dearborn Divine Child 68, Royal Oak Shrine 35: Gannon Blair scored 16 and Jackson Reynolds 10 for Divine child (4-0). Shrine is 2-3.

Detroit Cass Tech 88, Detroit University Prep 51: DeVin Madison scored 17 points, Jamir Gardner had 12 points with five steals and DeShaun Stigler scored 10 for Cass Tech (5-0). Caleb Ogunnupe had 12 points and Sterling Blakely scored 11 for University Prep (0-4).

Grosse Pointe South 71, Sterling Heights Stevenson 66: Anthony Benard scored 27 points with seven rebounds, six steals and six assists, and Will Johnson scored 13 points for South (4-1). Mak Manciel scored 28 for Stevenson (2-1).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 61, Detroit Community 40: Jyland Randall had 16 points and Tamario Adley added 14 for Chandler Park (4-0). Community is 1-1.

Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 77, Utica 55: Caron Williams scored 32 and Donovan Weatherly and Dyviontey Williams each added 16 for L’Anse Creuse (2-2, 1-1 MAC). Rory Montreuil scored 28 for Utica (0-2, 0-2).

Macomb Dakota 71, Warren Mott 53: Joshua Hines had 26 points and five rebounds, Tymias Williams had 21 points and nine rebounds and Tyler Baron scored 13 for Dakota (3-0). James Chaney scored 17 for Mott (0-2).

Madison Heights Lamphere 40, Sterling Heights 39: Andrew Kimbrough scored nine points with 11 rebounds and Brady Robinson had nine points with seven rebounds for Lamphere (2-1). Julian Delly scored 10 for Sterling Heights.

Walled Lake Northern 49, Walled Lake Central 41: Jesse Lawson scored 11 and Bobby McGuire nine for Northern (2-1). Prince Dobbins scored 12 for Central (0-3).

Warren Fitzgerald 47, Eastpointe 44: Trey West had 20 points and five steals and Isaiah Sewell scored 10 for Fitzgerald (3-0). Eastpointe is 1-4.

Warren Michigan Math & Science 46, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 36: Steven Givens scored 21 points and Devin Moore and Trazion Herron both had 11 points for MMSA (2-2). Lukas Bruni scored 19 for Austin Catholic (0-2).

Waterford Kettering 68, Monroe Jefferson 61: Bennie Crenshaw scored 35 and Zarek Zelinski had 12 for Kettering (2-2). Lukas Ledingham scored 18 for Jefferson (0-4).

More Thursday boys scores

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 48, Macomb Lutheran North 44

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 53, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 36

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 55

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 71, Detroit Southeastern 49

Grand Ledge 49, Okemos 43 (OT)

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 77, Utica 55

Hazel Park 50, Clawson 46

Livingston Christian 64, Whitmore Lake 48

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46, Genesee Christian 34

Marysville 45, Port Huron 31

Port Huron Northern 72, Warren Cousino 45

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 54, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 23

Romeo 58, Utica Ford 30

South Lyon East 56, Waterford Mott 40

Southfield Christian 56, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 43

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 74, St. Clair 34

Taylor 58, Southgate Anderson 44

Warren De La Salle 73, Detroit Country Day 34

Warren Lincoln 57, Madison Heights Madison 51

Warren Woods Tower 61, St Clair Shores South Lake 59

Waterford Kettering 68, Monroe Jefferson 61

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 63, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 56

Thursday girls basketball

Detroit Southeastern 48, Detroit Northwestern 1: Erishea Chambers-Jones had 21 points and 10 steals, Aniya Owens had nine points, seven assists and 10 steals and Jordyn Duplesiss had six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Southeastern (1-2).

RIverview 67, Carleton Airport 13: Rayah Kolbusz scored 20 points and Cady Kaminske had 11 for Riverview (3-1). Airport is 3-2.

More Thursday girls scores

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 57, Whitmore Lake 22

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 40, Canton Prep 9

Detroit Country Day 68, Allen Park Cabrini 35

Detroit Renaissance 66, Saginaw Heritage 42

Grand Ledge 43, Okemos 35

Lake Orion 35, Troy Athens 23

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 45, Kimball Landmark Academy 30

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 49, Grosse Ile 29

Rochester Adams 44, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 43

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47, North Farmington 39

Troy 75, Bloomfield Hills 39

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed.