Another brand-building win for undefeated North Farmington over West Bloomfield, 50-39

Matt Schoch

Special to The Detroit News

West Bloomfield — North Farmington could’ve used a La-Z-Boy in the first half, as its top player spent much of his time sitting with foul trouble.

But Basheer Jihad, along with fellow senior Deon Hayes, were able to show their team was built Ford tough down the stretch of another brand-building win.

North Farmington topped West Bloomfield for the second time in as many weeks 50-39 on Friday night, as Hayes scored 21 points to help his team to 4-0.

“It’s just the press,” Hayes said of his team’s brand. “Defense. Defense wins games for us. Every time.”

Hayes kept his team in it during the early going as Jihad, a Ball State commit, sat courtside.

Even with Jihad back to start the second half, North Farmington stumbled out of the gate again. But after coach Todd Negoshain called a timeout, the full-court press turned up a notch.

“I felt like we were so overly emotional in the first half we just needed to get to halftime and relax,” Negoshain said. “Everybody needed to take a deep breath.”

North Farmington went on an 18-4 run to close the third quarter, taking a 34-25 lead as the bench provided a boisterous lift in a quiet gym. Two guests were allowed for each player because of COVID-19 protocols.

North Farmington forced six turnovers in the third quarter during the run.

“If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down playing harder than them, playing our speed,” Negoshain said. “I thought we really turned it on.”

Added Hayes: “The way we run the press in practice, we weren’t running it that hard against West Bloomfield. We knew we had to turn the pressure up and they couldn’t handle the pressure for 32 minutes.”

Jihad went to work in the fourth quarter, scoring six of his eight points and securing several tough rebounds. He finished with eight rebounds, all after halftime.

Rishard Weaver scored 10 points to lead West Bloomfield (0-5), Ryan Hurst had nine, and Kipras Blazevicius and Emmanual Oviasu had eight points apiece. Oviasu threw down three powerful two-handed dunks.

North Farmington has its sights set on knocking off Clarkston from its 14-year perch atop the OAA Red.

Next up is rival Farmington at home on Wednesday in another rematch. West Bloomfield plays host to Bloomfield Hills on Monday.

Matt Schoch writes for PlayMichigan.com and freelances for The Detroit News.