Wasilk, Clarkston dominate second half to pull away with 49-25 win over Cass Tech

Clarkston — Keegan Wasilk is making the most of his opportunity to be Clarkston’s leader, putting on a show Monday night to lead Clarkston in a 49-25 rout of defending PSL champion Detroit Cass Tech.

Wasilk, a 6-foot-3 junior point guard, had nine points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to help Clarkston — 6-1 and ranked No. 15 in The News Super 20 — dominate the second half.

Clarkston scored the final four points of the second quarter to take a 19-15 halftime lead with 6-8 Luke Scherler rejecting shots on consecutive Cass Tech possessions in the final minutes.

Cass Tech — 5-1 and ranked No. 12 — was coming off a 58-55 quadruple OT win over Eastpointe on Saturday.

Cass Tech forced turnovers with its quickness and fullcourt pressure early, but had trouble finishing at the basket, including a breakaway layup attempt that Wasilk came from behind and got a hand on to start a transition basket at the other end by Zach Austin for a 17-15 Clarkston lead.

Yes, Cass Tech scored just 10 points during the 19 minutes with Scherler and 6-6 junior Mike DePillo blocking multiple shots and altering others, along with Cass Tech’s inability to knock down open jumpers when opportunities presented itself.

“We just had to limit their penetration and stop them from driving and kicking and making us go all over the place and that was the key in the second half,” Wasilk said.

No doubt, Cass Tech has missed its backcourt from a year ago in Tyson Acuff (Duquesne) and Kalen King, who graduated early to play football at Penn State, but Clarkston was in the same situation after losing 7-1 Matt Nicholson (Northwestern) to graduation and having all-state guard Fletcher Loyer depart for Homestead High in Fort Wayne, Ind., for his final two years.

“People doubted us, and it’s put a chip on our shoulder. We’re not some bums, we come here to work hard just like everybody else,” Wasilk said. “We’ve had guys who have waited a long time for their opportunity. Zach’s (Austin) been sitting on the bench for two years, so it means a lot for him to be starting his junior year.

“Zach has length at 6-3 and can really shoot it. He’s been working on his game, staying after practice and working on his shooting. Mike (DePillo) is a big guy at 6-6, very physical and I don’t think that anybody can match up with him this year in the paint, and Scherler at 6-9 is an inside presence.”

Junior guard Zach Austin scored 13 and DePillo had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Austin played a big role in the pivotal third quarter, making three 3-pointers, including one from the corner in the final seconds to open a 37-23 cushion.

Ryland Bowens scored 10 for Cass Tech.

Clarkston will try to avenge its lone loss when it plays at No. 10 Ferndale Wednesday in an OAA Red Division game.

dgoricki@detroitnews.com