Wednesday's high schools: Watkins-Johnson leads Westland Glenn over Fordson

By Zach Sturgill

Special to The Detroit News

Taylor Watkins-Johnson scored 24 points to lead Westland John Glenn to a 54-46 victory over Dearborn Fordson Thursday night in a girls basketball game at Westland.

The victory was Glenn's second straight. The team lost its first five games to start the season but now has found a groove.

Watkins-Johnson added 10 assists and four steals. India Grissom scored 16 and Tess Jones had six points with 11 rebounds for Glenn (2-5).

Milan Berry scored 20 and Blatoul Reon 12 for Fordson (3-4).

Glenn head coach Derrick Jordan applauded Watkins-Johnson’s performance.

“On offense, she was very aggressive driving to the basket. They played us man-to-man at the beginning and she was able to use picks and beat her girl off the dribble,” Jordan said. “She was getting to the basket, finishing, and pretty much outran the entire defense. She controlled the tempo of the game, picked up the pace when she needed to and slowed it down when she needed to.”

Fordson was no tough win, as they trailed big going into the fourth.

“They were down 18 going into the last quarter and they fought back,” Jordan said.

Jordan also noted his other top scorers on the court, Grissom and Jones.

“India was spotting up off of TWJ’s (Watkins-Johnson) drives, and we were able to kick the ball out to India. They went to a zone, and Taylor was able to drive into the zone,” Jordan said.

Grissom hit two big 3-pointers in the second half to extend the lead. She had 12 of her 16 points in the second half.

“Tess is a very physical player. She’s actually one of our guards, but she’s very, very physical. She looks for the ball. She’s a ball hawk. She gets good position on shots, she tracks the ball well … terrific job defensive rebounding,” Jordan said.

John Glen will play at Livonia Franklin on Friday and Fordson will play at Livonia Churchill.

More girls basketball

Taylor 41, Allen Park 35: Taneicea Burleugh scored 13 and Amiah Thomas 10 for Taylor (5-1). Emma Bateman had 15 points and Mia Nightengale 10 for Allen Park (1-6).

Boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 56, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44: Cam Garner had 19 points for Cranbrook (4-2). Trent Rice scored 14 for Cardinal Mooney (3-5).

Center Line 51, Port Huron Northern 46 (OT): Darnell Turner scored 18 and Ahmaryon Rice 15 for Center Line (5-1). Chase Mullins scored 15 and Connor Rankin had 11 for Northern (6-1).

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44: Keon Moore scored 19 and Cortney Forehand had 15 points and six rebounds for Robichaud (3-1). Chad Fisher scored eight for Annapolis (2-3).

Detroit Community 49, Mount Clemens 47: Daniel Wilson had 16 points and Robert Neely 12 for Community (2-4). Mount Clemens is 2-2.

Detroit University Prep 52, Hamtramck 49: Tyler Lowry had 21 points and five assists and Xander Wedlow 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for University Prep (3-5). Hamtramck is 5-2.

Ferndale 51, Clarkston 43: Traevon Lewis had 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four steals, Jason Drake had six points and nine rebounds, and Cameron Reed had eight points and six steals for Ferndale (5-1). Clarkson is 6-2.

Grosse Pointe South 68, Warren Mott 47: Will Johnson scored 20 points, Jordan Johnson 12 and Tommy Hessburg had 10 points and 10 rebounds for South (6-1). Mott is 0-4.

Harper Woods Chandler Park 64, Detroit Voyageur 13: Tamario Adley had 18 points and seven rebounds, Dylan Grant had 12 and six and Jayland Randle had 12 points and five rebounds from Chandler Park (7-0). Voyageur is 3-4.

Macomb Dakota 75, New Haven 54: Joshua Hines had 33 points, Tymias Williams 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and Owen Colpaert 11 points with six rebounds for Dakota (4-1). Brent Wiles scored 25 points for New Haven (3-3).

Macomb L’Anse Creuse 77, Warren Woods Tower 61: Caron Williams had 21 points, Donovan Weatherly added 12 and Tymeir Moore 10 for L’Anse Creuse (5-2, 4-1 MAC). Donovan Brownley scored 27 and Chris Kyle 12 for Tower (3-2, 3-2).

Redford Union 50, Melvindale 28: Denim Ray-Barrow had 10 points for Redford Union (4-1). Mookhtar Aloman had 12 for Melvindale (1-4).

Romulus Summit 65, Detroit Leadership Academy 20: Dontez Scott Jr. 18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, James Wright had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando Lovejoy had 12 points for Summit (7-0). Leadership is 0-6.

More boys basketball scores

Blue Water Area

Almont 65, Armada 52

North Branch 54, Algonac 19

Catholic League

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook 56, MC Cardinal Mooney 44

Dearborn Divine Child 66, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 51

Royal Oak Shrine 34, Ann Arbor Greenhills 30

Charter

Harper Woods Chandler Park 61, Detroit Voyageur 13

Downriver

Taylor 65, Allen Park 45

Gibraltar Carlson 70, Trenton 35

Lincoln Park 33, Wyandotte 27

Woodhaven 60, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50

Huron

Carleton Airport 92, Monroe Jefferson 77

MAC

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 67, Utica Ford 55

Utica 63, Warren Cousino 61 (2OT)

Madison Heights Madison 53, Clawson 38

Marysville 55, Hazel Park 32

Sterling Heights 41, Marine City 32

Utica Eisenhower 54, Romeo 46

Warren Lincoln 62, Clinton Township Clintondale 50

Michigan Metro

Ecorse 82, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 31

River Rouge 72, Harper Woods 28

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 39, Royal Oak 38

North Farmington 77, Farmington 26

Rochester Adams 59, Bloomfield Hills 57

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Southfield A&T 40

Troy Athens 38, Berkley 37

Other

Southfield Bradford Academy 2, Redford Westfield Prep 0 (forfeit)

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 64, Redford Thurston 37

More girls basketball scores

Blue Water Area

Armada 37, Almont 35

North Branch 38, Algonac 30

Catholic League

BH Cranbrook Kingswood 47, MC Cardinal Mooney 33

Royal Oak Shrine 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 16

Wixom St. Catherine 64, Allen Park Cabrini 32

Downriver

Lincoln Park 39, Wyandotte 38

Taylor 41, Allen Park 35

Trenton 44, Gibraltar Carlson 31

OAA

Clarkston 69, Birmingham Seaholm 30

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64, DH Robichaud 41

Others

Detroit Edison 48, Farmington Hills Mercy 47 (OT)

Dexter 61, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 42