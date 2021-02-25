Thursday's high schools: Grosse Pointe North girls roll past Macomb Dakota

Kameron Goodwill

Special to The Detroit News

Grosse Pointe North defeated Macomb Dakota 47-34 Thursday night, winning its sixth straight game and staying undefeated in the MAC Red.

Grosse Pointe North coach Gary Bennett credited his team’s defense for securing the win. That defense only tightened after North held a 22-16 lead after the first half.

“We had some good defensive pressure in the second half, creating turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Bennett said.

Although Dakota (1-5) has yet to win a MAC Red game, Bennett said Dakota played really well.

Sophomore Annabel Ayrault has stepped up her game. She scored 13 against Dakota after having 18 in Grosse North’s win against Port Huron Northern on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of players who fill different roles, but in terms of someone who’s improved, it’s Annabel,” Bennett said.

We're running a new-subscriber special — $1 for three months. Come join the fun, and subscribe here.

Sophia Borowski added 10 points for North.

Bennett said the entire team has been improving during the season as players have gotten better at passing and getting defensive pressure, which proved key in Thursday's win.

“I’m pretty pleased with our team, and I care that we compete," Bennett said. "As long as we’re competing, it’s fun,”

Dakota, led in scoring by Hannah Toutant with 13, will face Birmingham Seaholm on Friday, as Grosse Pointe North hosts rivals Grosse Pointe South on Monday.

More girls basketball

►Detroit Cass Tech 88, Detroit Pershing 8: Maya Anderson had 18 points with three rebounds and two steals, Desiree Jackson scored 16 with four rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and Precious Fields scored 12 for Cass Tech (3-1, 2-0 Detroit PSL). Tayvionna Richard scored five for Pershing (0-2, 0-2).

►Detroit Southeastern 35, Detroit East English 29: Erisheae Chambers-Jones scored 20 points and Aniya Owens had eight for Southeastern (3-2, 2-1 Detroit PSL). Nicole Allen scored 15 for East English (1-3, 1-2).

►Riverview 64, Grosse Ile 16: Kylie Skidmore had 17 points for Riverview (5-1, 5-1 Huron League). Grosse Ile is 3-4, 3-2.

►Royal Oak 41, North Farmington 33: Sarah Soraghan had 15 points and four steals for Royal Oak (3-3). Sara Lefler scored 16 for North Farmington (1-5).

►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 20: Tricia Sankiewicz scored 13 and Kayla Austin scored 10 with 11 rebounds for Lakeview (6-1, 4-1 MAC Blue). L’Anse Creuse is 4-3, 3-2.

Girls scores

Detroit PSL

Detroit Cody 60, Detroit Mumford 18

Detroit Denby 2, Detroit King 0 (forfeit)

Huron

Milan 59, Carleton Airport 39

New Boston Huron 44, Monroe Jefferson 36

Riverview 64, Grosse Ile 16

KLAA

Brighton 49, Dearborn 27

MAC

Eastpointe 40, Warren Lincoln 16

Grosse Pointe South 65, Port Huron Northern 45

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 48, Sterling Heights Stevenson 15

Marine City 64, Sterling Heights 21

New Haven 52, Clinton Township Clintondale 8

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 43, Romeo 39

St. Clair 33, Roseville 27

Warren Cousino 35, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34

OAA

Clarkston 74, Southfield A&T 50 (Forfeit)

Farmington 35, Oak Park 22

Oxford 42, Troy Athens 38

Troy 39, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36

Royal Oak 41, North Farmington 33

Others

Detroit Country Day 60, Southfield Christian 11

Boys basketball

Detroit Communication Media Arts 51, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 31: Jackie Clark had 17 points with five rebounds and five steals, and Jeremiah Henderson scored 13 for Detroit CMA (3-2). Dearborn Robichaud is 4-2.

Kimball Landmark Academy 45, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22: Cody Ferguson scored 12 for Landmark (2-3). Trecetan Cadelina had seven points for Austin Catholic (0-5).

Onaway 70, Indian River Inland Lakes 45: Jager Mix scored 38 with 18 rebounds for Onaway (5-2, 4-1 Ski Valley). Indian River is 2-3, 2-2.

Boys scores

Catholic League

Detroit Loyola 59, Macomb Lutheran North 36

Southeastern

Chelsea 52, Tecumseh 33

Others

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 62, Detroit Henry Ford 49