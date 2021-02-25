Thursday's high schools: Grosse Pointe North girls roll past Macomb Dakota
Grosse Pointe North defeated Macomb Dakota 47-34 Thursday night, winning its sixth straight game and staying undefeated in the MAC Red.
Grosse Pointe North coach Gary Bennett credited his team’s defense for securing the win. That defense only tightened after North held a 22-16 lead after the first half.
“We had some good defensive pressure in the second half, creating turnovers that led to easy baskets,” Bennett said.
Although Dakota (1-5) has yet to win a MAC Red game, Bennett said Dakota played really well.
Sophomore Annabel Ayrault has stepped up her game. She scored 13 against Dakota after having 18 in Grosse North’s win against Port Huron Northern on Tuesday.
“We have a lot of players who fill different roles, but in terms of someone who’s improved, it’s Annabel,” Bennett said.
Sophia Borowski added 10 points for North.
Bennett said the entire team has been improving during the season as players have gotten better at passing and getting defensive pressure, which proved key in Thursday's win.
“I’m pretty pleased with our team, and I care that we compete," Bennett said. "As long as we’re competing, it’s fun,”
Dakota, led in scoring by Hannah Toutant with 13, will face Birmingham Seaholm on Friday, as Grosse Pointe North hosts rivals Grosse Pointe South on Monday.
More girls basketball
►Detroit Cass Tech 88, Detroit Pershing 8: Maya Anderson had 18 points with three rebounds and two steals, Desiree Jackson scored 16 with four rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and Precious Fields scored 12 for Cass Tech (3-1, 2-0 Detroit PSL). Tayvionna Richard scored five for Pershing (0-2, 0-2).
►Detroit Southeastern 35, Detroit East English 29: Erisheae Chambers-Jones scored 20 points and Aniya Owens had eight for Southeastern (3-2, 2-1 Detroit PSL). Nicole Allen scored 15 for East English (1-3, 1-2).
►Riverview 64, Grosse Ile 16: Kylie Skidmore had 17 points for Riverview (5-1, 5-1 Huron League). Grosse Ile is 3-4, 3-2.
►Royal Oak 41, North Farmington 33: Sarah Soraghan had 15 points and four steals for Royal Oak (3-3). Sara Lefler scored 16 for North Farmington (1-5).
►St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 20: Tricia Sankiewicz scored 13 and Kayla Austin scored 10 with 11 rebounds for Lakeview (6-1, 4-1 MAC Blue). L’Anse Creuse is 4-3, 3-2.
Girls scores
Detroit PSL
Detroit Cody 60, Detroit Mumford 18
Detroit Denby 2, Detroit King 0 (forfeit)
Huron
Milan 59, Carleton Airport 39
New Boston Huron 44, Monroe Jefferson 36
Riverview 64, Grosse Ile 16
KLAA
Brighton 49, Dearborn 27
MAC
Eastpointe 40, Warren Lincoln 16
Grosse Pointe South 65, Port Huron Northern 45
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 48, Sterling Heights Stevenson 15
Marine City 64, Sterling Heights 21
New Haven 52, Clinton Township Clintondale 8
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 43, Romeo 39
St. Clair 33, Roseville 27
Warren Cousino 35, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34
OAA
Clarkston 74, Southfield A&T 50 (Forfeit)
Farmington 35, Oak Park 22
Oxford 42, Troy Athens 38
Troy 39, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36
Royal Oak 41, North Farmington 33
Others
Detroit Country Day 60, Southfield Christian 11
Boys basketball
Detroit Communication Media Arts 51, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 31: Jackie Clark had 17 points with five rebounds and five steals, and Jeremiah Henderson scored 13 for Detroit CMA (3-2). Dearborn Robichaud is 4-2.
Kimball Landmark Academy 45, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22: Cody Ferguson scored 12 for Landmark (2-3). Trecetan Cadelina had seven points for Austin Catholic (0-5).
Onaway 70, Indian River Inland Lakes 45: Jager Mix scored 38 with 18 rebounds for Onaway (5-2, 4-1 Ski Valley). Indian River is 2-3, 2-2.
Boys scores
Catholic League
Detroit Loyola 59, Macomb Lutheran North 36
Southeastern
Chelsea 52, Tecumseh 33
Others
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 62, Detroit Henry Ford 49