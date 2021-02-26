Willis, Walker lead Detroit King in rout of Douglass, avenge last year's PSL semifinal loss

Detroit — The last time Detroit King and Detroit Douglass played was a little more than a year ago in the PSL semifinal, and Douglass defeated King by 30 points.

However, fans have to remember that King played without standout point guard Chansey Willis who was sidelined with an injury.

Well, Willis is back and definitely healthy, scoring eight, including a pair of 3-pointers during an opening 12-0 run and King — 5-1 and ranked No. 8 in The News Super 20 — went on to defeat No. 16 Douglass (6-2) and the state’s top player, Michigan State-bound 6-foot-6 guard Pierre Brooks, 69-51, Friday afternoon at Douglass.

“Last year when I got hurt, when we were at Cass Tech (for PSL semifinals), Omar (Zeigler) played, but he wasn’t 100 percent and after they beat us they were jumping up and screaming and that just played in my head over and over and over again,” said Willis, who finished with 23 points (10-of-20 shooting) and seven assists, including eight straight points to open a 50-30 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter.

“The first four minutes (of the second half) was crucial and we all have a good group so that was good for us.”

While Willis was definitely a key in the victory, it was King 6-2 senior guard Davin Walker who proved to be the difference, and he did it on the defensive end.

Walker, giving up four inches and close to 40 pounds to Brooks, made Brooks fight for every inch of the floor, making him uncomfortable by using his outstanding quickness and leaping ability.

King went on an 11-2 run to close the first half to take a 31-19 lead after Douglass had pulled within 20-17 on Brooks’ 25-footer with 3:20 left in the second.

Brooks had 12 first-half points, but on 4-of-16 shooting (1-of-7 3s) and King — which scored a pair of layups off of steals on its press in the final minute — limited Douglass to 6-of-23 shooting through the first two quarters.

“You just have to come in with the mindset that you can check anybody and that you can play with anybody in the world,” said Walker of Brooks. “He’s a big-time player, but you have to try and get in his head and stop him early and not let him get going because if he gets going you know it’s going to be a long night for you.

“We talked in the locker room about coming out with a lot of energy and playing hard, so we wanted to take away their heart and that’s what we did.”

King's 6-4 Omar Zeigler, one of the state’s top seniors, returned this week from a knee injury (scope) and had eight points and seven rebounds, showing he is healthy by blowing past 6-10 Javantae Randle and scoring a layup with 3:20 left for a 67-47 lead.

Lamont Parks, a transfer from Detroit Western, scored 15 for King, making 5-of-8 shots, including two 3-pointers, and senior guard Gelil Ward, 12 points, also making two 3-pointers.

Brooks finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds, making 14-of-30 shots (3-of-12 3s), including 10-14 shots in the second half, highlighted by a 3-pointer from past half court as time expired in the third quarter.

Randle finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

